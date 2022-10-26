Warrensburg Walking Warriors Club

Enjoy the beautiful sunshine, while also improving your health and wellness! Join the company of fellow Veterans, friends, family, children and pets once a month for a walk outdoors. All are welcome.

Start Date/Time: First Monday of Every Month at 5pm

If a holiday falls on the 1st Monday, walk will occur 2nd Monday of the month.

Location: South Recreation Complex - 109 S. Marr Street

Warrensburg, MO 64093

(S. Marr Street runs behind the Jennies Soccer Field, the entrance to the complex is on the other side of the soccer complex off DD highway)

How To Sign-Up: Call the Warrensburg VA Clinic at 816-922-4863 for additional information or join us on our Facebook page Warrensburg Walking Warriors.

There is no cost to join. We provide water, snacks, and a free T-Shirt. We are currently doing a monthly prize give away as well. We greatly look forward to this exciting journey with you.

