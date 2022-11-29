PACT Act awareness town hall

Calling all Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans and their survivors!

A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.

Want to learn more about what this historic law could mean for you and your family? Join us on Monday, December 12 between 2:30 – 5:50 p.m. for a PACT Act awareness event at the Lenexa VA Clinic, 15512 W 113th St. to get your questions answered, enroll in VA care, get help with filing a benefits claim, and more.

It’s easy, just bring your DD214 and leave the rest to VA! And if you can’t make it, visit us at VA.gov/PACT or call us at 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more about PACT Act-related health care and benefits. Don’t wait, get #WhatYouEarned and apply today.