KCVA Day of Healing/Release

Are you harboring hurt/pain from past experiences? Are you ready to release anything that has troubled your state of mind? Our Veteran Experience Office would like to challenge you to join us, in taking the first step of releasing those experiences. 1. Write down the thing(s) that are causing you pain. 2. Make a conscious effort to commit to letting it go. 3. Drop it in the locked box located by the first-floor elevators in the KCVA Main, Valor and Freedom buildings or bring it to the symbolic burn Day of Release.

