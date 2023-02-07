Honor Annex PACT Act town hall for Veterans

You may have questions about the PACT Act and how it may expand your eligibility for certain benefits and care, and we want to provide you with the answers during our upcoming Veteran Town Hall on Monday, March 6, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at KCVA Honor Annex

As you may know, the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 has been signed into law. This historic Act expands VA care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances, and it empowers VA to provide generations of Veterans – and their survivors – with the care and benefits they have earned.

We will open with an overview of the PACT Act and how it will help us in serving you, providing information on the new and expanded healthcare and benefits options outlined in the law. For the majority of the town hall, our focus will be on responding to your questions, with answers provided by our highly qualified healthcare team. Interested Veterans may also visit with our eligibility and enrollment team, speak with a representative from the Veterans Benefits Administration Claims Clinic, receive a toxic exposure screening from a trained provider, and be vaccinated for influenza or COVID-19.

You are welcome to join us for this special town hall in its entirety or stop by for just a few minutes to access available resources. In the meantime, we encourage you to visit www.va.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411; TTY: 711) to learn more. As a reminder, by calling 1-800-MyVA411, you can also access information on various VA benefits, VA Medical Center operational updates, healthcare eligibility and enrollment, COVID-19 updates, and more.