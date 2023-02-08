KCVA blood drive

KCVA in collaboration with Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive Wednesday, February 22nd from 7:00AM - 12:00 PM in Kansas City VA Medical Center's Hall of Heroes, located at 4801 Linwood Blvd. in KCMO.

KCVA in collaboration with Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive Wednesday, February 22nd from 7:00AM - 12:00 PM in Kansas City VA Medical Center's Hall of Heroes, located at 4801 Linwood Blvd. in KCMO.

Book your appointment today, scan the QR code or visit savealifenow.org/group and enter group code: KY.

For additional details contact Deborah Campbell at Deborah.Campbell2@va.gov