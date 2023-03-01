Virtual Women Veterans Symposium

Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) will host a Virtual Women Veterans Symposium on Thursday, March 9, 2023. This symposium will feature speakers who will provide information on benefits, services, and resources available for the Women Veteran population and those family members, caregivers, survivors, as well as individuals and organizations who support and advocate for them. Additionally, the symposium will educate and empower leaders from women centric organizations, non-profits, and community organizations with benefit and service knowledge that they can utilize to assist our Nation’s Veterans. This symposium will also provide attendees with information on the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act benefits and claims filing as well as ways to seek additional VA support. VA employees are invited to join and to share this flyer with any interested parties.

Virtual Women Veterans Symposium Details:

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Time: 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. (EST)

Location: WebEx Virtual Platform

Link to Join: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=ma6839853141d936e52ee4974454e6148

Phone: 1-404-397-1596, Access Code: 2763 919 1060