Meal prep strategies and creating healthy freezer meals
Please join us to learn about meal prep strategies and creating healthy freezer meals!
When:
Tue. Mar 28, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Cost:
Free
Contact Aimee Wittmaier at 816-861-4700, extension 52803 or Chelsey McNeley at 816-861-4700, extension 51906
March is National Nutrition Month!
Fuel for the Future!
WHO: Veterans and family are invited to attend
WHAT: One-hour education session, focused on meal prep and creating healthy freezer meals.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 28th, 12-1pm
WHERE: VA Video Connect
To sign up, please contact Aimee Wittmaier at 816-861-4700, extension 52803 or Chelsey McNeley at 816-861-4700, extension 51906.
Prizes will be raffled at the end of the session!