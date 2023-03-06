Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Meal prep strategies and creating healthy freezer meals

Fuel for the future; 2023 National Nutrition Month promotion flyer.

Please join us to learn about meal prep strategies and creating healthy freezer meals!

When:

Tue. Mar 28, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Cost:

Free

Contact Aimee Wittmaier at 816-861-4700, extension 52803 or Chelsey McNeley at 816-861-4700, extension 51906

March is National Nutrition Month!

Fuel for the Future!

WHO: Veterans and family are invited to attend

WHAT: One-hour education session, focused on meal prep and creating healthy freezer meals.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 28th, 12-1pm

WHERE: VA Video Connect

Prizes will be raffled at the end of the session!

