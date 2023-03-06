Meal prep strategies and creating healthy freezer meals

Please join us to learn about meal prep strategies and creating healthy freezer meals!

Contact Aimee Wittmaier at 816-861-4700, extension 52803 or Chelsey McNeley at 816-861-4700, extension 51906

March is National Nutrition Month!

Fuel for the Future!

Please join us to learn about meal prep strategies and creating healthy freezer meals!

WHO: Veterans and family are invited to attend

WHAT: One-hour education session, focused on meal prep and creating healthy freezer meals.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 28th, 12-1pm

WHERE: VA Video Connect

To sign up, please contact Aimee Wittmaier at 816-861-4700, extension 52803 or Chelsey McNeley at 816-861-4700, extension 51906.

Prizes will be raffled at the end of the session!