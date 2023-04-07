Advance Directive Fair

KCVA will be hosting an Advance Directive Fair Monday, April 17 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. in Hall of Heroes at our main Linwood campus. No registration required.

National Healthcare Decisions Day is recognized each year on April 16. To mark the day, VA encourages you to start a conversation about what matters most and consider writing your health care decisions in an advance directive.

KCVA will be hosting an Advance Directive Fair Monday, April 17 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. in Hall of Heroes at our main Linwood campus. No registration required. Staff will be on hand to answer questions and help complete/update your living will and durable power of attorney for health care.

Advance Health Care Directives help your loved ones and provider know your wishes, should you be unable to speak for yourself. Contact Advance Care Planning Group Visit Coordinator Shurice Robinson, LCSW at 816-606-6044 for more details.