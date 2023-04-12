VA Kansas City Hiring Fair

VA Kansas City Healthcare System is holding a Hiring Fair on Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kansas City VA Medical Center 4801 Linwood Blvd Kansas City, Missouri 64128

Rsvp Registration not required but highly recommended.

Potential applicants can search open job announcements listed on USA Jobs. Applicants who meet minimum qualifications for VA employment will receive an invitation to RSVP for the Hiring Fair. We ask that all applicants complete the RSVP form to confirm their appointment at the Hiring Fair.

VA Kansas City Healthcare System is hiring for the following positions.

Medical Records Tech (Coder)

Medical Supply Tech

Diagnostic Radiological Tech

Medical Technologist

Pharmacy Tech

Social Worker

RN, LPN

Nursing Assistant

Medical Support Assistant

Advanced Medical Support Assistant

Below are Veteran preference only:

Housekeeping Supervisor

Housekeeping Aid

Maintenance Mechanic

Motor Vehicle Operator

Potential job applicants should bring a copy of their resume and be prepared for any of the following:

Interviews with Hiring Managers for Featured Positions

Day-of-Fair Selections with Tentative Offers

Credentialing, Fingerprinting, PIV Cards, Health Physicals

Quick Scheduling for Drug Screenings

Possible Firm Offers with Tentative Start Dates

On-Site Onboarding with Human Resources

Applicant Center Providing Walk-In Assistance with USA Jobs

