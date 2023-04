6th Annual Salute to Women Veterans

6th Annual Salute to Women Veterans Saturday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. Honor Annex Parking Lot 4251 Northern Ave, Kansas City, MO 64133 All women Veterans are welcome! Join us at Honor Annex as we will be honoring our Women Veterans with flowers, certificates, lapel pins, music and more.

Rsvp Registration not required but highly recommended.

