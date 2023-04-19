PACT Act Veterans benefits and resource fair (Spring Hill, KS)

The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Join Kansas City VA for our PACT Act Town Hall and resource fair. The event will be held 2:30-5:30

When: Mon. Jun 5, 2023, 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm CT Where: Spring Hill Civic Center 401 N Madison St Spring Hill , KS Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Representatives will be onsite to answer your questions about toxic exposure screening, information on filing claims and more.

Any Veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting our 2022 PACT Act: Understanding health care eligibility and benefits web page.