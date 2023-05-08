National Veterans Creative Arts Competition submissions due

KCVA Local Level Creative Arts Competition Begins

Kansas City VA Medical Center’s Creative Arts Competition is aligned with VHA’s National Veterans’ Creative Arts Competition/Festival regulations.

All submissions must be created/completed after October 1st, 2022 and submitted prior to August 1st, 2023 for this year’s local competition.

Visual, written, and performing Artists of all skill levels are welcome!

Finalists will be forwarded to VHA National Competition!

Submissions & consent forms for this competition must be submitted through our local POC, please contact:

Paula Newton

paula.newton@va.gov 816-392-1106

or

Christopher Swan

christopher.swan@va.gov 816-861-4700 ext. 52025

