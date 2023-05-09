Skip to Content
2023 VA2K Walk & Roll

Banner for the 2023 National VA2K Walk and Roll Event

Join us for the 13th annual VA2K event in support for homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of toilet paper, paper towels and laundry soap. This event is FREE and open to all willing to participate.

When:

Wed. May 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Parking Lot

Cost:

Free

Here are some of the activities we have planned:

• Jousting
• 2K walk
• Axe Throwing
• Obstacle Course
• Photo Booth
• Food Trucks
• Vendors

The VA2K Walk & Roll event is presented by the Whole Health Program and inspires Veterans and VA staff to live healthier lifestyles and reduce preventable injuries and illnesses.

For more information, please email Deborah.Campbell2@va.gov or Barbara.Walton@va.gov

