KCVA's Veteran Obesity Awareness 2K Walk & Roll
When:
Sat. Sep 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
National WWI Museum & Memorial
2 Memorial Drive
Kansas City, MO
Cost:
Free
Please review the below information prior to registering:
As an entrant in the Veteran Obesity Awareness Walk & Roll, participants assume complete responsibility for injury to themselves or damage to their property which may occur during the event, or while on premises of the event. By completing the registration form, participants release Kansas City VA Medical Center, The National WWI Museum and Memorial, volunteers, sponsors, and all other persons or groups associated with the event from any and all liability associated with the event.
Additionally, upon arrival at the Walk & Roll, participants will be asked to consent to being photographed and/or recorded on video for publication on KCVA's social media and/or internal staff communications.
Who: All are welcome!
To register, click here.
This event is sponsored by Local VFW Post 1829, KCVA Whole Health Department, the KCVA MOVE! Program, and the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin.
You may contact Aimee Wittmaier MOVE! Program Coordinator at (816) 861-4700, extension 52803, with questions.