Kansas City VA Hiring Fair
When:
Sat. Oct 14, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT
Where:
Main Building
4801 Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO
Cost:
Free
KCVA will be holding a hiring fair on October 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Main Building on the Linwood Campus with an emphasis on the following positions:
- Advanced Medical Support Assistant
- Medical Support Assistant
- Registered Nurse
- Licensed Practical Nurse
- Nursing Assistant
- Housekeeping Aid
- All Available Job Openings
The following recruitment incentives will be available for the following positions:
- $20,000 for Registered Nurses
- $7,500 for Licensed Practical Nurses
- $5,000 for Nursing Assistants for highly qualified candidates
- 20% Critical Skill Incentive for Housekeeping Aids
