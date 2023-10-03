Skip to Content
Kansas City VA Hiring Fair

Kansas City VA Hiring Fair

When:

Sat. Oct 14, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

Where:

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Main Building

4801 Linwood Boulevard

Kansas City, MO

Cost:

Free

KCVA will be holding a hiring fair on October 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Main Building on the Linwood Campus with an emphasis on the following positions:

The following recruitment incentives will be available for the following positions: 

  • $20,000 for Registered Nurses
  • $7,500 for Licensed Practical Nurses
  • $5,000 for Nursing Assistants for highly qualified candidates
  • 20% Critical Skill Incentive for Housekeeping Aids

 

