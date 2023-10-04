KCVA Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination Clinic
When:
Sat. Oct 14, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Parking Lot
4801 Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO
Cost:
Free
Come receive your flu shot at our drive-through clinic! Free flu vaccines are now available to Veterans enrolled in Kansas City VA Health care. Getting a flu shot protects you, your family and your community. The CDC recommends getting your flu shot before October 31st of each year.
Additional information and dates can be found on our Drive-Through and Extended Hours Flu Shot Clinics for Veterans page.See more events