KCVA Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination Clinic

vaccine with needle on a calendar

When:

Sat. Oct 14, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Parking Lot

4801 Linwood Boulevard

Kansas City, MO

Cost:

Free

Come receive your flu shot at our drive-through clinic! Free flu vaccines are now available to Veterans enrolled in Kansas City VA Health care. Getting a flu shot protects you, your family and your community. The CDC recommends getting your flu shot before October 31st of each year.

Additional information and dates can be found on our  Drive-Through and Extended Hours Flu Shot Clinics for Veterans page.  

