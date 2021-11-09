Past events
Here you will find a list of all upcoming Kansas City VA Medical Center events.
Advance directive fair
Kansas City VA Medical Center will be hosting an advance directive fair
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster drive-thru clinic
The Kansas City VA Medical Center (KCVA) will host a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster drive-thru clinic Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Linwood campus main hospital (south parking lot).
9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
Caregiver Month event - Save training
Save training virtual conference
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
Women's Health Virtual Town Hall
Women's Health Virtual Town Hall Hosted by Kansas City VA Medical Center
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST
Caregiver Month event - Advance care planning for Veterans and caregivers
Caregiver Month event - Advance care planning for Veterans and caregivers
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
National Family Caregiver Month
Drive-thru resource event on the 3rd level of the Kansas City VA Medical Center parking garage
9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
Kansas City Placeholder - Event
Event coming soon!
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST