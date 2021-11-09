 Skip to Content

Past events

Here you will find a list of all upcoming Kansas City VA Medical Center events.

Advance directive fair

Kansas City VA Medical Center will be hosting an advance directive fair

When
Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
Where

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Main Lobby

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster drive-thru clinic

The Kansas City VA Medical Center (KCVA) will host a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster drive-thru clinic Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Linwood campus main hospital (south parking lot).

When
Saturday, Nov 6, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
Where

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Caregiver Month event - Save training

Save training virtual conference

When
Friday, Nov 5, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST

Women's Health Virtual Town Hall

Women's Health Virtual Town Hall Hosted by Kansas City VA Medical Center

When
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST

Caregiver Month event - Advance care planning for Veterans and caregivers

Caregiver Month event - Advance care planning for Veterans and caregivers

When
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
Where

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Main entrance lobby

National Family Caregiver Month

Drive-thru resource event on the 3rd level of the Kansas City VA Medical Center parking garage

When
Monday, Oct 4, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
Where

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Parking garage, 3rd level

Kansas City Placeholder - Event

Event coming soon!

When
Friday, May 14, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST
1