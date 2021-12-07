Excelsior Springs VA Telehealth in-person assistance
We will be offering VA Telehealth in-person assistance opportunities for Veterans and their caregivers to receive one on one assistance navigating telehealth resources.
- When
-
Monday, Jan 24, 2022
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST
- Cost
- Free
Want to get the most from VA Telehealth services?
Excelsior Springs VA Clinic
Jan 24 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.