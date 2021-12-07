Nevada VA Telehealth in-person assistance
We will be offering VA Telehealth in-person assistance opportunities for Veterans and their caregivers to receive one on one assistance navigating telehealth resources.
- When
-
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
- Cost
- Free
Want to get the most from VA Telehealth services?
We will be offering VA Telehealth in-person assistance opportunities for Veterans and their caregivers to receive one on one assistance navigating telehealth resources.
Nevada VA Clinic
Jan 3 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.