Nevada VA Telehealth in-person assistance

We will be offering VA Telehealth in-person assistance opportunities for Veterans and their caregivers to receive one on one assistance navigating telehealth resources. 

When
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST
Where

Nevada VA Clinic

Cost
Free

Want to get the most from VA Telehealth services?

Nevada VA Clinic
Jan 3 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

