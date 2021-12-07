 Skip to Content

Shawnee VA Telehealth in-person assistance

We will be offering VA Telehealth in-person assistance opportunities for Veterans and their caregivers to receive one on one assistance navigating telehealth resources. 

When
Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
Where

Shawnee VA Clinic

Cost
Free

Want to get the most from VA Telehealth services?

We will be offering VA Telehealth in-person assistance opportunities for Veterans and their caregivers to receive one on one assistance navigating telehealth resources. 

Shawnee VA Clinic
Jan 26 from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

See all events
Last updated: