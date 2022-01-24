Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the north
Take Interstate 435 south towards Saint Louis then merge onto I-70 onto I-70-exit 63A towards Kansas City. Take the Van Brunt Boulevard exit (exit 6).
- Left turn onto Van Brunt Boulevard
- Right turn onto east 31st Street
- Left turn onto Linwood Boulevard
From the south
Take I-435 North towards Des Moines then merge onto I-70 east-exit 63A towards Kansas City. Take the Van Brunt exit (exit 6).
- Left turn onto Van Brunt Boulevard
- Right turn onto East 31st Street
- Left turn onto Linwood Boulevard
From the west
Take I-70 east and keep left to take I-670 east / I-70 Alt E (Crossing into Missouri)
I-670 east / I-70 Alt E becomes I-70 E / U.S. Route 40 E.
Take the Van Brunt exit-exit 6.
- Left turn onto Van Brunt Boulevard
- Right turn onto east 31st Street
- Left turn onto Linwood Boulevard
From the east
Take I-70W-exit-63A toward Kansas City. Take the Van Brunt Bouevard exit (exit 6).
- Left turn onto Van Brunt Boulevard
- Right turn onto east 31st Street
- Left turn onto Linwood Boulevard
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Kansas City VA Medical Center
4801 Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64128-2226
Intersection: Linwood Boulevard and Lister Avenue
Coordinates: 39°3'48.09"N 94°31'36.78"W