Lenexa VA Clinic

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities.

NEW! Tele Emergency Care services are now available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by dialing 800-698-2411 and pressing option 3. Tele Emergency Care offers immediate access to medical assistance, with a team of experienced nurses and emergency medicine providers quickly assessing your needs and recommending the most appropriate care for your condition.

Tele Emergency Care supports all non-life-threatening medical needs, including primary, urgent, and emergency care. Veterans can receive timely guidance and assistance from trained emergency medicine professionals regardless of the situation.

Tele Emergency Care is a convenient alternative to traditional healthcare settings. It allows Veterans to receive prompt medical attention from the comfort of their own homes. This helps reduce unnecessary visits to overcrowded urgent cares or emergency rooms and minimizes wait times. It is designed to accommodate busy lifestyles, offering on-demand assistance for medical concerns, and ensuring patients can access quality health care whenever needed.

If an in-person visit is necessary, we can recommend the most appropriate level of care for your unique needs.

Tele Emergency Care supports but does not replace in-person care. Call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency department if you believe your condition is life-threatening.

Additionally, we offer telehealth visits with providers in:

Mental health

Retinal care (eye)

Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)

Dermatology

Rehabilitation

Primary care

Learn more about telehealth