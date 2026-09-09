Paola VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers primary care to help you stay healthy throughout your life. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Paola VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
311 Hedge Lane
Paola, KS 66071-1887
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle service at
Coming soon!
Local transportation services
Coming soon!
Other services
Coming soon!
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Kansas City health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities.
NEW! Tele Emergency Care services are now available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by dialing 800-698-2411 and pressing option 3. Tele Emergency Care offers immediate access to medical assistance, with a team of experienced nurses and emergency medicine providers quickly assessing your needs and recommending the most appropriate care for your condition.
Tele Emergency Care supports all non-life-threatening medical needs, including primary, urgent, and emergency care. Veterans can receive timely guidance and assistance from trained emergency medicine professionals regardless of the situation.
Tele Emergency Care is a convenient alternative to traditional healthcare settings. It allows Veterans to receive prompt medical attention from the comfort of their own homes. This helps reduce unnecessary visits to overcrowded urgent cares or emergency rooms and minimizes wait times. It is designed to accommodate busy lifestyles, offering on-demand assistance for medical concerns, and ensuring patients can access quality health care whenever needed.
If an in-person visit is necessary, we can recommend the most appropriate level of care for your unique needs.
Tele Emergency Care supports but does not replace in-person care. Call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency department if you believe your condition is life-threatening.
Additionally, we offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care