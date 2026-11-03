Operating status
VA Kansas City health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.
Facility operating statuses
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans crisis line: 988, select 1
24-hour nurse: 816-861-4700 or 800-525-1483
Change your appointment: 816-861-4700 or 800-525-1483
National veterans helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 800-525-1483, ext. 56036
Pharmacy refill: 816-922-3321 or 800-525-1483, ext. 53321
Staff locator: Not Available
Telephone care: 816-861-4700 or 800-525-1483