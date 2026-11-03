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Operating status

VA Kansas City health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans crisis line: 988, select 1

24-hour nurse: 816-861-4700 or 800-525-1483

Change your appointment: 816-861-4700 or 800-525-1483

National veterans helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 800-525-1483, ext. 56036

Pharmacy refill: 816-922-3321 or 800-525-1483, ext. 53321

Staff locator: Not Available

Telephone care: 816-861-4700 or 800-525-1483