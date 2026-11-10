Before visiting a patient at a VA facility, review these guidelines:

The KCVAMC business hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All visitors must enter through the main entrance.

Your family and friends are welcome to visit you at the Medical Center. Children under the age of 12 are generally not permitted unless the patient is in a private room, however they may visit in an area away from other patients. Children must have direct and constant supervision by an adult other than the patient.

Visitors are allowed 24 hours a day, seven days a week except in the areas listed below. To visit patients on the medical and surgical wards after 9:00 p.m. please sign in at the main entrance.

Medical Surgical wards

While patient being received into a patient room upon admission or transfer

Clinician/patient preference during any procedure or treatment, including personal care activities such as bathing or toileting or patient receiving therapy's that may place the visitor at risk from exposure.

Patient has requested none or limited visitation

Visitors that are disruptive to other patients

Visitors who do not follow precautions as outlined by staff such as adherence to posted isolation precautions, hand hygiene, etc.

Intensive Care Units/Emergency Department

Limited to two (2) visitors at a time

Visits in short time intervals are recommended

Children under 18 may visit at the discretion of the treatment team and must have direct and constant supervision by an adult other than the patient.

Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU)

No visitors allowed at any time

Mental Health Acute Psychiatry Inpatient Recovery Unit, 10th Floor

On the Inpatient Mental Health Recovery Unit, 10th floor, visiting hours are limited to 1730 and 2030 Monday through Friday and 1330 to 2030 on weekends and holidays.

Children under 18 may not visit the Inpatient Mental Health Recovery Unit, 10th Floor. Visits can be arranged at the discretion of the treatment team in another secure location other than the 10th Floor Ward. These visits must have direct and constant supervision by staff.

All items brought in must be checked by the nursing staff prior to giving to patient. No medications, drugs of any kind, or food items are permitted.

Visit will occur in the dining room or alternate room designated by the treatment team.

Visits outside of scheduled visiting hours, must be prearranged by the treatment team.

Domiciliary Substance Use Disorders Treatment Program

On the Domiciliary Substance Use Disorders Treatment Program, 1st Floor, Liberty Building, visiting hours are limited to 1830 and 2030 Monday through Friday and 1200 to 1800 on weekends and holidays.

Children under 18 may visit the Domiciliary Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program but must be with the patient or another adult over the age of 18 at all times.

All items brought in must be checked by the nursing staff prior to giving to patient. No medications, drugs of any kind, alcohol, weapons, or other prohibited or hazardous items are permitted.

All visitors must not be under the influence of alcohol or any other substance. No smoking or vaping are allowed anywhere on the VA campus.

Visitors are not allowed in patient rooms at any time.

Visitors must sign in and sign out at every visit. Visitors who do not follow the guidelines may be asked to not visit in the future.

Call the medical center for specific ward visiting hours and information.

Kansas City VA Medical Center: 816-861-4700

Visiting church members

If you’re a member of the religious community, we encourage you to visit patients who belong to your church or religious group. However, you’re not allowed to do general visitation by going from bed to bed, ward to ward, or unit to unit.

Bringing food

You may bring small amounts of candy, fruit, and other food items if the nursing staff says they are appropriate for a patient's diet. You may not bring fresh fruit and flowers to patients who are receiving critical care, and you can’t eat or drink in those units.

Washing hands

You must follow hand-hygiene policy guidelines, which require you to practice good hand hygiene when you enter and exit patient rooms, and at other times as directed by staff.

Following infection-control guidelines

You must follow guidelines on infection-control signs and report to the nurses' station for instructions before you enter a patient's room.

Staying home if you are ill

If you have a communicable disease, you won't be allowed to visit patients inside the medical center.

Prohibited items

You're not allowed to bring weapons, cameras, or other prohibited items into the medical center, except when you're conducting official business authorized by the Director or their designee. If you have questions about what qualifies as official business, please contact the facility's Director.

Giving privacy

Our staff may ask you to leave the room when they’re caring for patients. If a staff member asks you to leave a patient's room, you may continue your visit in the day room, waiting area, or any other public area of the facility.

Visiting seriously ill patients

Relatives and friends may visit patients who are seriously ill or in hospice care at any time of day, unless the staff doctor says no.

Visiting patients in restraints

In general, you won't be allowed to visit patients who are in restraints. If the treatment team decides that your visit could have a positive effect on the patient, then you may have a supervised visit with the patient when a staff member removes the restraints. Our staff will document how the patient responds to you and other visitors.

Bringing children to visit

Children of all ages can visit patients at our medical center. For infection-control and safety reasons, however, children under the age of 16 are not allowed to visit certain specialty-care units. All children under the age of 16 must be directly supervised by an adult. Children's bedside visits are limited to 15 minutes.

Visiting psychiatric units with children

Children under the age of 16 may visit patients in psychiatric units with the doctor’s permission.

Limiting your visit

Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Prohibited items

You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags are subject to search.