Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Program
Kansas City VA Medical Center is committed to providing equal opportunity to employees and applicants in all aspects of employment. This includes recruitment, hiring, promotion, transfer, reassignment, training, career development, benefits and separation.
Kansas City VA Medical Center prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation and gender identity), national origin, age (40 years and over), physical or mental disability, genetic information, marital/parental status, political affiliation, and reprisal/retaliation for opposing discriminatory practices or for participating in the discrimination complaint process.
Workplace Harassment-free Zone
KCVA has a zero-tolerance policy for workplace harassment. ORMDI is committed to building an organization free of harassment in all forms. To learn more about the Harassment Prevention program at VA click here.
The Special Emphasis Programs were implemented by Presidential Executive Orders and Presidential Proclamation. The objectives of the VHA Special Emphasis Program are to recruit and promote equal opportunity and enhance the achievements of a diverse workforce; identify and eliminate discriminatory practices and policies; train, support professional development, and retain fellow employees.
What is the VA Goal for Providing these Services?
- Identify and eliminate discrimination within the VA.
- Recognized the accomplishment of individuals or groups in our collective American history.
To learn more about the SEP click here.
The Office of Resolution Management, Diversity and Inclusion (ORMDI) is responsible for providing equal employment opportunity complaint processing services within the Department of Veterans Affairs. The complaint process includes confidential counseling, mediation and investigation. To learn more about ORMDI click here.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is responsible for enforcing federal laws that make it illegal to discriminate against a job applicant or an employee because of the person's race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status and sexual orientation), national origin, age (40 or older), disability or genetic information. The EEOC provides leadership and guidance to federal agencies on all aspects of the federal government's equal employment opportunity program. To learn more about the EEOC click here.
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to the KCVA EEO Department.
Lesley Andrews
KCVA EEO Program Manager
Lesley.Andrews@va.gov
816-861-4700, ext. 56050
Gloria Cody
EEO Specialist/ADR Coordinator
Gloria.Cody@va.gov
816-861-4700, ext. 53398
Shakiesha James
EEO Specialist/ADR Coordinator
Shakiesha.James@va.gov
816-861-4700, ext. 53624