Vaccine Eligibility

Enrolled Veterans who meet at least one of the following criteria are eligible to receive the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine:

Known contacts who are identified by public health via case investigation, contact tracing and risk exposure assessments.

Presumed contacts who may meet the following criteria:

People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox.

Gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary individuals, who have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days.

People considered to have elevated risk of exposure to monkeypox in the future: Gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary individuals who: Expect to have multiple or anonymous sex partners. This may include people living with HIV and people who take HIV PrEP because of increased risk of sexually-transmitted infections. Have new diagnosis of one or more nationally reportable sexually transmitted diseases (i.e., acute HIV, chancroid, chlamydia, gonorrhea, or syphilis). People who attended or had sex at a commercial sex venue or an event or venue where there was known monkeypox transmission or exposure. Sexual partners of people with the above risks. People who anticipate experiencing the above risks.



If you have questions about your eligibility for the vaccine, please discuss this with your medical provider.

Appointments

Enrolled Veterans who meet any of the above criteria and would like to receive the monkeypox vaccine should contact their primary care provider.