National Veterans Creative Arts Competition
The National Veterans Creative Arts Program provides Veterans enrolled at VA facilities the opportunity of creative self expression through art, creative writing, dance, drama and music and to gain recognition for these artistic accomplishments.
How to Submit Entries to the KCVA Competition
Entries may be submitted only by facility staff contact persons, listed below, to the local & national level of the competition. Veteran participants must work with their VA facility where they are enrolled and meet the local competition deadline dates.
Submission deadline is August 1.
KCVA Creative Arts Festival is September 16-18.
KCVA Creative Arts Competition Contacts:
Upcoming Workshops
Competition Guidelines & Tips Workshop: May 15th, 1pm-3pm @ KCVA Hall of Heroes
Ceramic Hand building Workshop: June 6th, 10am-12pm @ Nelson Atkins Museum
Veteran's Voice Creative Writing Workshop: 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm @ KCVA Hall of Heroes