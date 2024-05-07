Skip to Content

National Veterans Creative Arts Competition

The National Veterans Creative Arts Program provides Veterans enrolled at VA facilities the opportunity of creative self expression through art, creative writing, dance, drama and music and to gain recognition for these artistic accomplishments.

Logo for National Veterans Creative Arts Competition

How to Submit Entries to the KCVA Competition

Entries may be submitted only by facility staff contact persons, listed below, to the local & national level of the competition. Veteran participants must work with their VA facility where they are enrolled and meet the local competition deadline dates. 

Submission deadline is August 1. 

KCVA Creative Arts Festival is September 16-18.

 

KCVA Creative Arts Competition Contacts:

Paula Newton

Jennifer Parker

Christopher Swan

Upcoming Workshops

  • Competition Guidelines & Tips Workshop: May 15th, 1pm-3pm @ KCVA Hall of Heroes

  • Ceramic Hand building Workshop: June 6th, 10am-12pm @ Nelson Atkins Museum 

  • Veteran's Voice Creative Writing Workshop: 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm @ KCVA Hall of Heroes 

Click below to for information on each competition division

Art Division

Art Division Information Packet (PDF)
Art Division Entry Form (PDF)

Creative Writing Division

Creative Writing Division Packet (PDF)
Creative Writing Division Entry Form (PDF)

Dance Division

Dance Division Information Packet (PDF)
Dance Division Entry Form (PDF)

Drama Division

Drama Division Information Packet (PDF)
Drama Division Entry Form (PDF)

Music Division

Music Division Information Packet (PDF)
Music Division Entry Form (PDF)

