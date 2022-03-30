Whole Health
Whole Health focuses on what matters most to each of us. It empowers people thorough mindful awareness and self-care, recognizing the fundamental importance of healthy nutrition, activity, sleep, relationships, surroundings, and many other areas of our lives that contribute to our health and wholeness. Whole Health supports patient-centered, proactive, whole-person care. Conventional testing and treatment are combined with complementary and integrative health strategies such as yoga, tai chi, and acupuncture. Whole Health resources can support everyone in their journey toward optimal health.
Kansas City VA Medical Center proudly offers the following:
The Pathway:
Veterans explore their mission, aspiration, and purpose (MAP) and begin building their Personal Health Plan (PHP). The Pathway includes the following classes:
Introduction to Whole Health: Introduces important information about the Whole Health approach and available offerings.
Taking Charge of My Life and Health (TCMLH): Allows the veteran to explore what matters most in their life.
Whole Health Clinical Care:
Within Whole Health, conventional medicine is used alongside Complimentary and Integrative Health (CIH) offerings and personalized health planning to provide a veteran-centered, innovative approach to self and overall care.
CIH Services: acupuncture, biofeedback, clinical hypnosis, guided imagery, massage, therapy, meditation, Tai Chi, yoga, and chiropractic care.
Health Coaching: Individual and/or group coaching services.
Advance Care Planning via Group Visit (ACP-GV) class:Answers questions about Advanced Care Planning and Advanced Directives (AD)for health care decision making.
Loved ones are welcome to attend.
Well-being Programs:
Activities to support individual health and well-being. New classes are added routinely. Current Spring 2022 offerings include:
Electric Cycling Clinic– Trail Cycling Starting May 2022
An electric bicycle is a motorized bicycle with an integrated electric motor used to assist propulsion. The bikes assist the rider’s pedal-power and bikes that add a throttle, integrating moped-style functionality. Both retain the ability to be pedaled by the rider and are therefore not electric motorcycles. Riding an electric bike, can significantly contribute to your health, improving cardiovascular conditioning, improving brain function, and helping you maintain healthy body weight. Bike riding is one of many kinds of exercise that get you outside, elevate your heart rate, and induce the many benefits of physical activity.
Cycling is particularly good for cardiovascular fitness, which means reduced risk of heart attack and stroke. Nevertheless, injuries can occur, both as a direct result of cycling and in accidents. Due to the risk Veterans will be required to sign waiver acknowledging the risk they are taking and choosing to cycle at their own risk.
How to Sign-Up: Contact Whole Health by email or call 816-861-4700, ext. 5965 or ask your KCVA provider for a Whole Health consult.
Healing Touch Service
Healing Touch is an "energy therapy" that uses gentle hand techniques thought to help re-pattern the patient's energy field and accelerate healing of the body, mind, and spirit.
Healing Touch is based on the belief that human beings are fields of energy that are in constant interaction with others and the environment. The goal of Healing Touch is to purposefully use the energetic interaction between the Healing Touch practitioner and the patient to restore harmony to the patient's energy system.
Healing Touch complements other healing techniques a patient may already be using, including conventional medical practice in hospitals, clinics and in-home care, or other body-mind oriented therapies such as massage, guided imagery, music therapy, acupressure, biofeedback, and psychotherapy. It is not intended as a cure.
Whole Health offers Veterans and Employee’s Healing Touch experiences on the 1st and 3rd Thursday a month. Please reach out to Whole Health Recreation Therapist Erin Rule-Miller to schedule your 30 minute healing touch service.
KCVA Bowling Club
Bowling brings a sense of accomplishment. This improves self-esteem and confidence. Participating in this community activity decrease social isolation and encourages connectedness with others. Bowling presents and excellent opportunity for a social experience. Clients can work on their bowling etiquette while enjoying this leisure activity. Bowling is a physical activity. Strength, balance, and coordination all come into play as one throws the bowling ball. The arms, legs, and core all work together for a common goal. Since it is relatively low impact, many people with physical deficiencies find this activity engaging.
Sign-Up: Contact Whole Health by email or call 816-861-4700, ext. 5965 or ask your KCVA Provider for a Whole Health Consult
Classes Currently Ongoing
When: Every 2nd and 4th Tuesday Monthly
Time: 11:00am-1:00pm
Location: Main Event Kansas City North– 8081 NW Roanridg, KCMO 64151
Tai chi is a series of gentle physical exercises and stretches. Each posture flows into the next without pause, ensuring that your body is in constant motion. Tai chi is sometimes described as a meditation in motion because it promotes serenity through gentle movements connecting the mind and body. Tai chi strengthens both the lower and upper extremities and also the core muscles of the back and abdomen. Tai chi can boost upper and lower body flexibility as well as strength and balance. A Whole Health Consult is Required to begin your FREE Tai Chi Practice. Talk to your provider if yoga is right for you. Ask your KCVA Provider for a Whole Health Consult to day to get started.
Tai Chi Schedule:
Tuesday: Starting June 2022
11:00am-12:00pm (Tai Chi In-Person)
Wednesday: Current
12:00pm-1:00pm (Tai Chi VVC)
Thursday: Current
10:00am-11:00am (Tai Chi VVC)
Yoga offers physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. Yoga improves strength, balance, and flexibility. Slow movements and deep breathing increase blood flow and warm up muscles, while holding a pose can build strength. Yoga is also good as basic stretching for easing pain an improving mobility in people with lower back pain. Regular yoga practice may reduce levels of stress and body-wide inflammation, contributing to healthy hearts. A Whole Health Consult is Required to begin your FREE Yoga Practice. Talk to your provider if yoga is right for you.
Yoga Schedule:
Monday:
Location: Honor Annex – 1st Floor Conf Room
10am-11am (Restorative Yoga In-Person)
11:30am-12:30pm (Gentle Yoga In-Person)
Tuesday:
830am-9:30am (Chair Yoga VVC)
2:00pm-3:00pm (Accessible Yoga VVC)
Wednesday:
11:00am-12:00pm (Yoga Flow VVC)
Thursday:
1:00pm-2:00pm (Restorative Yoga VVC)
2:00pm-2:45pm (Yoga Nidra VVC)
Friday:
6:00am-7:00am (Morning Flow VVC)
830am-9:30am (Chair Yoga VVC)
12:00pm-1:00pm (Gentle Yoga VVC)
Online Beginner Beekeeping Course
KCVA has partnered with Midwestern Beekeeping Association to provide an online class designed to provided information that new beekeepers need to start and care for a honey bee colony. Participants will be introduced to bee biology and management. Participants will also learn how to assemble hives, open and examine colonies, and see how money and beeswax are harvested. This class is currently being offered online, through the Virtual Care Management System.
Starting Tuesday March 22, 2022 (Will be held every Tuesday and Thursday for 5 Weeks)
Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm
Location: Virtual Care Management (VVC)
Sign-Up: Contact Whole Health by email or call 816-861-4700, ext. 5965 or
ask your KCVA Provider for a Whole Health consult
Got Monkey Brain? Come get calm with us! An eight-week course learning a variety of art making skills. Painting, pouring, collaging, mindfulness, meditation, creating, designing, and more!
Starting Monday April 25, 2022
Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm,
Location: To Be Determined
Got Monkey Brain? Come get calm with us! An four-week course learning a variety of photography skills. Class includes detailed demonstration, hands-on exercises, lessons on aptitudes, lighting, principals of compositions, when to use all the buttons and dials on the camera, and more. You do not need a camera for this class, one will be provided during each session.
Starting Wednesday April 6, 2022
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm
Location: To Be Determined
Sign-Up: Contact Whole Health by email or call 816-861-4700, ext. 5965 or ask your KCVA Provider for a Whole Health consult.
The Stay Strong, Stay Healthy program focuses on improving the health and wellbeing of older adults. The goal of the program is to provide safe, structured and effective strength training for older adults. Stay Strong, Stay Healthy is an evidence-based program that has been shown to increase strength, balance and flexibility. University of Missouri Extension faculty train the instructors who lead each class. Each hourlong class includes warm-up exercises, strength exercises with and with weights, cool-down stretches. During the program you will learn exercises to improve strength, balance and flexibility.
Starting Tuesday April 5. 2022
When: Every Tuesday and Thursday for 8 weeks
Time: 11:00pm-12:00pm
Location: Virtual Care Management (VVC)
Sign-Up: Contact Whole Health by email or call 816-861-4700, ext. 5965 or ask your KCVA provider for a Whole Health consult
Adaptive Rock Climbing Adventures
Adaptive Climbing Group is a community for people Without and With permanent disabilities to have opportunities to inclusively participate in the sport of climbing. If you have a permanent disability that limits normal daily function physically and developmentally, then to the Adaptive Climbing Group, you are and adaptive climber. We welcome all climbers from beginners to competitors. And all Veterans interested in climbing we hope you attend one of all of our climbing adventures and learn how to successfully get on the wall and climb.
Benefits from Climbing
• Mental Focus for Climbing
• Climber Movement
• Training/Conditioning for Climbing
• Improve Strength and Endurance
• Climbing Fundamentals
• Increase Climbing Confidence
Classes Currently Ongoing
When: 1st Monday 2:00pm-3:30pm
When: 3rd Monday, 6:00pm-7:30pm
Location: The RoKc Climbing Gym—North– 1501 Howell St. North Kansas City MO 64115
For more information, please contact Whole Health by email or call 816-861-4700, ext. 5965