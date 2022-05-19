Women Veteran care
Kansas City VA Medical Center is committed and equipped to serve the health care needs of our women Veterans. KCVA strives to ensure women Veterans have the same benefits and care as male Veterans receive. Our women’s health services includes the health, welfare and dignity of our women Veterans by ensuring comprehensive quality care.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Comprehensive gender specific primary care
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
- Gynecology and fertility treatment
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Pap and HPV tests
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Mental health care and counseling
- Substance Abuse / Prevention care
- Specialty care such as neurology, cardiology, orthopedics, podiatry, rheumatology and endocrinology
- Lifestyle wellness services such as the MOVE program and Whole Health
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment such as mastectomy needs, maternity needs and other prosthetics.
To connect with one of our team members please reach out:
Beverly Brown, Dr.
Women's Health Program Director
VA Kansas City health care
Andrea Simpson, LCSW
Women's Health Veteran Program Manager
VA Kansas City health care
Phone: 816-922-2493 or 816-225-6007
Jennifer Brooks, RN
Women's Health Nurse Navigator
VA Kansas City health care
Phone: 816-922-2195
Adania Ivory, RN
Women’s Health Nurse Navigator
VA Kansas City health care
Dane Wicks, Dr.
Physician (Women’s Health)
VA Kansas City health care
Tisha Anyanike, Dr.
Physician
VA Kansas City health care
Julie Moore, Dr.
GYN
VA Kansas City health care
The Women Veterans Call Center for questions:
855-829-6636
M - F 0800 - 2200 ET
Saturday 0800 - 1880 ET
My healtheVet
Online access to your healthcare providers ~ appointments ~ pharmacy and much more.
Please consider following the Kansas City VA Medical Center Facebook page for Women’s Health updates and outreaches.