Explore VA Kansas City's research initiatives. You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.

Research and development

At Kansas City VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all. 

We have 170 active research projects. Major research areas include:

  • Biomedical research
  • Clinical and cooperative studies
  • Health services
  • Rehabilitation
  • Autoimmune disorders
  • Cardiology
  • Diabetes
  • Schizophrenia
  • Hematology
  • Hypertension
  • Infectious disease
  • Oncology
  • Surgery

 

