She completed a residency in ocular disease and low vision rehabilitation at the Kansas City VA Medical Center in 2013. Prior to joining the staff at the Kansas City VA Medical Center, she served as the Externship Program Director at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center and as an Adjunct Instructor for New England College of Optometry and Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University. Dr. Null is currently an Adjunct Instructor for the University of Missouri – St. Louis College of Optometry.