She previously served in this role during 2023-2024. In her capacity as Acting Chief Executive Officer, she oversees a tertiary care facility with a workforce of over 2,300 employees and 1,000 trainees, serving 55,000 Veterans in the greater Kansas City area. Since 2018, Ms. Roychaudhuri has held the permanent position of Associate Director, managing administrative services as Chief Operating Officer.

With a Master of Health Services Administration from the University of Kansas Medical Center, she is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a participant in the 2024-2025 Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program. Ms. Roychaudhuri began her VA career in 2005 as an Administrative Fellow and has since held progressive leadership roles at Washington DC VA Medical Center, Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, and Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.

From 2015 onwards, she has been an integral part of the Executive Leadership Team, serving in positions such as Assistant, Associate, and Deputy Director at VA Puget Sound Health Care System and VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System. She completed a leadership detail in 2024-2025 as Acting Senior Advisor for Integrated Veteran Care at VHA Headquarters.

Ms. Roychaudhuri's credentials include VHA HCLDP, FEI-LDS, and LEAN Blackbelt certifications. She spearheaded a national VHA Employee Engagement Pilot, facilitating purpose-led change in eight VA medical centers. She is dedicated to ensuring that the VA remains a trusted and chosen healthcare system for Veterans.