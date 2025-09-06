Ryan Locascio serves as the Assistant Director at the Kansas City VA Medical Center, bringing a wealth of experience from over two decades in both military and healthcare settings. With a distinguished 20-year career in the Army National Guard, Mr. Locascio retired with a substantial background in leadership and strategic operations. Following his military service, he accrued 6 years in the private sector healthcare industry and an additional 13 years of expertise within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

Throughout his career, Mr. Locascio has been instrumental in driving strategic and operational advancements across various domains, including mental health and telehealth operations, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, as well as facilities management. His organizational and operational acumen is evidenced by his leadership at both facility and network levels, fostering a deep understanding of the intricacies involved in implementing and maintaining improvements within large healthcare systems. Passionate about innovation, Mr. Locascio consistently seeks out new ideas and solutions to address complex organizational challenges. His dedication to delivering the highest standard of care to Veterans is unwavering, as he continually strives to enhance healthcare delivery through creative and effective approaches.

Mr. Locascio holds a Master of Health Administration from the University of Missouri and a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from Truman State University, equipping him with a robust foundation to lead and inspire in the healthcare sector.