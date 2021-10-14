Kansas City VA Screening Center of Excellence Certificate

Kansas City VA Medical Center (KCVA) has been named a Screening Center of Excellence by the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer for its ongoing commitment to responsible lung cancer screening.

Low dose CT screening for lung cancer carried out safely, efficiently, and equitably can save tens of thousands of lives a year by finding lung cancer early when it is most treatable and even curable.

“We are proud and honored to be working with KCVA as a GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer Screening Center of Excellence. Their commitment to practice responsible lung cancer screening will lead to advancements in research and many lives saved. They are an example to follow,” says GO2 Foundation Co-Founder, President and CEO, Laurie Fenton Ambrose.

Designated Screening Centers of Excellence are committed to provide clear information on who is a candidate for lung cancer screening based on current evidence and to comply with comprehensive standards reflecting best practices developed by professional bodies such as the American College of Radiology (ACR), the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and the International Early Lung Cancer Action Program (I-ELCAP). Through established guidelines for controlling screening quality, radiation dose and diagnostic procedures within an experienced, multidisciplinary clinical setting, Screening Centers of Excellence are ensuring that lung cancer screening’s life-saving benefit transforms lung cancer care in their local community.

“KCVA is dedicated to providing patients with the highest quality care. Low dose CT screening has shown to be the only proven method to detect lung cancer at an early and treatable stage. We are thrilled to be part of this elite group, setting an example for responsible screening practices across the country,” says Lisa Curnes, KCVA Interim Medical Center Director.

About GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer transforms survivorship as the world’s leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. GO2 Foundation works to change the reality of living with lung cancer by ending stigma, increasing public and private research funding, and ensuring access to care.