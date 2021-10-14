KCVA’s Lenexa Clinic Now Open to Area Veterans

Lenexa, Kan. – The Kansas City VA Medical Center’s (KCVA) newest addition is a 23,000 square foot healthcare facility in Lenexa, Kansas. The official ribbon cutting event, held July 16, drew an excited crowd of area Veterans, distinguished guests and KCVA staff.

Among the many in attendance was Kansas Senator Jerry Moran. He was excited to finally see the finished product, 10 years after the first efforts to secure appropriations for this facility were started.

“There is no group I hold in higher regard than those who served our Nation,” said Moran. “Perhaps, with the exception of those who serve those Veterans. This facility and the care that will be provided here, is a tribute to your service. I comment the Department of Veterans Affairs for their commitment to Veterans.”

This new VA clinic, located at 15512 W. 113th St., Lenexa KS 66219, will provide ample space for multiple primary care and specialty services for Veterans living south and west of Kansas City, according to Paula Roychaudhuri, the KCVA Acting Medical Center Director.

“At 23,000 SF, this facility is the largest community VA clinic in our healthcare system,” said Roychaudhuri. “We now have a state-of-the-art space to provide much-needed capabilities, improve Veteran care, and reduce the need to travel to the main KCVA campus. Many of the services that will be available here in Lenexa were previously only available at our main hospital. This will reduce or eliminate the need for some Veterans to travel all the way to our Linwood facility for much of their healthcare needs.”

The Lenexa VA Clinic will initially be home to two primary care teams (PACT) supporting more than 2,500 Veterans from Johnson County, Kansas, and surrounding communities. These teams, along with many of their existing Veteran patients are moving from KCVA’s Shawnee VA Clinic located to the east of Lenexa, according to Vivion Hanson, the Lenexa VA Clinic nurse manager.

“The two PACT teams moving into this beautiful and well-equipped facility are bringing their experience and teamwork, and most of their patients, to get this new clinic off on the right foot from the start,” said Hanson.

Also available at this robust VA clinic are a host of specialty services to include:

Physical Therapy

X-ray

Ultrasound

Prosthetics and Sensory Aids

Audiology

Optometry and Optical Shop

Laboratory

Pharmacy Services

Respiratory Services

Cardiology

Weight Management

Dermatology

Orthopedics

General Surgery Clinic

Podiatry

Whole Health

Mental Health Services

According to Dr. Jackie Schenkelberg, KCVA Chief of Primary Care, this new facility will greatly benefit Johnson County Veterans.

“Veterans living in Johnson County (KS) will now have improved access to all of these expanded healthcare capabilities locally,” Schenkelberg said. “Not only will they have access to enhanced medical technologies close to home, Veterans will also have reduced wait times for many of the services previously only offered at our Linwood hospital.”

The primary goal behind adding this type of expanded community VA clinic is access, said Roychaudhuri.

“Our goal is to make it easy for Veterans to access their benefits, care and services from KCVA and our partners who support Veterans across the Kansas City Metro and beyond,” Roychaudhuri said. “We want to be the healthcare system Veterans choose and trust. The new Lenexa VA Clinic makes that goal a reality for many Veterans living in Johnson County.”

Editor’s Note:

Any Veteran interested in receiving care at the Lenexa VA Clinic can call 816-922-2522 or stop by and speak with the team at the check-in desk.