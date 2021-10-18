Internships and fellowships
VA Kansas City health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Nurse Practitioner Residency
Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The program is designed to provide the resident with advanced competencies in a complex, Veteran-centric health care environment leading to specialized clinical and leadership skills.
Optometry Residency
Optometry Residency Program
The KCVA Ocular Disease Residency with an emphasis on Glaucoma and Low Vision is looking for enthusiastic individuals who enjoy learning in an exciting medical center environment.
Psychology Training
Psychology Training Program
Veterans’ mental health is a top priority at VA. After returning from combat, many Veterans struggle to readjust to life at home. Our mental health care providers play a critical role in helping these Veterans reclaim their lives by providing cutting-edge care. When you join VA, you will be a core member of our interdisciplinary care team structure, collaborating with both primary care and other mental health professionals to establish the right course of treatment for patients.