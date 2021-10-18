 Skip to Content
Internships and fellowships

VA Kansas City health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.

  • Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

    The program is designed to provide the resident with advanced competencies in a complex, Veteran-centric health care environment leading to specialized clinical and leadership skills.

  • Optometry Residency Program

    The KCVA Ocular Disease Residency with an emphasis on Glaucoma and Low Vision is looking for enthusiastic individuals who enjoy learning in an exciting medical center environment.

  • Psychology Training Program

    Veterans’ mental health is a top priority at VA. After returning from combat, many Veterans struggle to readjust to life at home. Our mental health care providers play a critical role in helping these Veterans reclaim their lives by providing cutting-edge care. When you join VA, you will be a core member of our interdisciplinary care team structure, collaborating with both primary care and other mental health professionals to establish the right course of treatment for patients.

  • PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program

    PGY1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists

  • PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program

    PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice.

  • PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency Program

    PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice.

