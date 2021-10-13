Nurse Practitioner Residency

The program is designed to provide the resident with advanced competencies in a complex, Veteran-centric health care environment leading to specialized clinical and leadership skills. Specifically, the program provides training in culturally sensitive, patient-centered care using empirically based best practices and interprofessional collaboration. The mission of our residency programs is to bridge education and practice while transitioning novice nurse practitioners into safe, competent professionals to care for our nation's Veterans by using clinical evidence to guide the practice.