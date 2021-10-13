Nurse Practitioner Residency
The program is designed to provide the resident with advanced competencies in a complex, Veteran-centric health care environment leading to specialized clinical and leadership skills. Specifically, the program provides training in culturally sensitive, patient-centered care using empirically based best practices and interprofessional collaboration. The mission of our residency programs is to bridge education and practice while transitioning novice nurse practitioners into safe, competent professionals to care for our nation's Veterans by using clinical evidence to guide the practice.
Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Eligibility
The candidates for Residency must meet the following criteria:
A graduate of master's or doctoral level nurse practitioner program accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) within the past 12 months.
Serving in their first nurse practitioner role
Minimum of 3.0 GPA
Citizen of the United States.
Hold current board certification in the same specialty area as the program’s focus:
The Primary Care NP Residents must hold either an Adult-Gerontological Nurse Practitioner or Family Nurse Practitioner board certification.
The Mental Health NP Residents must hold a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner board certification.
Current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the NPR program
How to apply:
Accepting applications for both Primary Care and Mental Health Residency 2021 Cohorts beginning February 1st – May 28, 2021. Note: No exceptions will be made after the deadline.
Applicants will be contacted if selected for an interview.
The 2021-2022 Cohort will begin on September 13, 2021