Nurse Practitioner Residency

NPR's Mission is to help novice nurse practitioners transition into competent, confident professionals equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to provide exceptional care to Veterans.

The NPR program philosophy is to provide a supportive environment where novice NPs are empowered to bridge their academic foundations to independent practice. The NPR program provides a multi-faceted supportive environment through the following: clinical faculty, mentors/preceptors, subject matter experts, experiential learning, interprofessional collaboration, and a scholarly approach to guide novice NPs in the delivery of safe, quality Veteran-centered care. Focus is placed on promoting personal and professional growth while increasing confidence and competence.