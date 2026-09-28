Nurse Practitioner Residency
This 12-month Nurse Practitioner Residency is designed to support novice nurse practitioners in their first clinical role as they transition to confident, competent, Veteran-centered providers. Nurse practitioners within the VHA system practice as licensed independent providers and we consider it an honor and privilege to serve the health care needs of our Veterans. We hope you will consider joining us.
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**NOTICE OF ACCREDITATION PROCESS**
The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) will conduct an initial accreditation review of the Kansas City VA Medical Center Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program on November 18–20, 2026.
In accordance with CCNE procedures, the Commission provides an opportunity for program constituents and other interested parties to submit written third-party comments regarding a program’s qualifications for accreditation. To be accepted, comments must be written in English and signed. CCNE will receive third-party comments until 21 days prior to the site visit, which is October 28, 2026.
All submitted comments are shared with the evaluation team before the visit; however, comments are not shared with the program at any time during the review process.
If you would like to submit a third-party comment, please send it to:
thirdpartycomments@ccneaccreditation.org.
Or, if you prefer, mail comments to:
Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education
Attn: Third-Party Comments
655 K Street, NW, Suite 750
Washington, DC 20001
If you have any questions about this process, please contact CCNE staff at
Mission and Philosophy
NPR's Mission is to help novice nurse practitioners transition into competent, confident professionals equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to provide exceptional care to Veterans.
The NPR program philosophy is to provide a supportive environment where novice NPs are empowered to bridge their academic foundations to independent practice. The NPR program provides a multi-faceted supportive environment through the following: clinical faculty, mentors/preceptors, subject matter experts, experiential learning, interprofessional collaboration, and a scholarly approach to guide novice NPs in the delivery of safe, quality Veteran-centered care. Focus is placed on promoting personal and professional growth while increasing confidence and competence.
Eligibility
The candidates for Residency must meet the following criteria:
- Recent graduate (within 12 months) of a master’s, post-master’s certificate, or doctoral level NP program accredited by CCNE and ACEN and a minimum GPA of 3.0.
- Applying for their first NP role in specialty area of schooling.
- A citizen of the United States.
- CPR certified
- Immunized in accordance with CDC immunizations for healthcare workers.
- Current with tuberculosis (TB) screening in past 12 months.
- Willing to submit to random drug testing throughout the program.
- *Provide health screening attestation.
*Licensed with a current, full active and unrestrictive license as nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth, or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia.
FNP/AGNP: Family NP board certification OR Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner certification
- *NPI number.
- *Pass KCVA background investigation.
Items with an asterisk* can be submitted after application but must be submitted at least 4 weeks prior to the start of the program.
Training Appointment Details and Benefits
- Limited positions available.
- Estimated Stipend: >$81k per 12-months. Salary is funded by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations and rates may increase depending on the current year allocation rate.
- Duration: 12 months
- Position: Direct Paid Health Professional Trainee, temporary employee.
- Schedule: Full-time. 8 hours a day, Monday-Friday. Start and end time varies throughout the program. Typically, 4 days a week are spent with clinical faculty in a patient care setting and one day a week in academic activities which may include experiential learning, interprofessional collaborations, workshops, simulations, and self-reflection.
- Accrue Leave based on Federal Service Computation Date (SCD), at a minimum:
- Annual leave: 1 hour for every 20 hours in pay (4 hours a bi-weekly pay period)
- Sick leave: 1 hour for every 20 hours in pay (4 hours a bi-weekly pay period)
- NOTE: if previous federal employment or military service this may increase.
- 11 paid federal holidays
- Protection from personal liability while providing services at the KCVA in accordance with this program under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act, 28 USC 2679 (b)-(d).
- Residents are considered temporary employees and are NOT eligible for:
- Vision & Dental Insurance
- Federal Medical Leave Act
- Paid Parental Leave
Program Goals and Expected Outcomes
- Develop competent nurse practitioners with the confidence, knowledge, and skills required to care for the complex needs of Veterans.
- Outcome: 100% of graduates will achieve the Advance Beginner level on the 12-month OAA Competency Assessments.
- Outcome: 100% of graduates will show improved scores on OAA Confidence in Practice Instrument from month 6 to month 12.
- Facilitate the utilization of scientific evidence to support advanced nursing practice.
- Outcome: 100% of graduates will complete and disseminate a Veteran- focused scholarly project.
- Promote APRN residency graduates as quality Veteran-centered care providers.
- Outcome: 66% of residents who start the program, will graduate from the program.
- Outcome: 100% of graduates hired by VHA will enter as an APRN II
- Outcome: 50% of graduates who are hired in a NP role by the VA, will be retained at 2 years.
Contacts
For questions or more information please contact:
Sean L Harris, DNP, FNP-C
Chief Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, KCVA
Interim Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Director
Email: sean.harris@va.gov
Phone:
Academic Partners:
University of Missouri Kansas City School of Nursing and Health Studies
Kansas University School of Nursing
Application
Submit the following via email to the program director for which you are applying (see contacts above):
- Cover Letter
- Complete Application
- Three letters of recommendation (see application for details)
- Curriculum vitae