Purpose

PGY1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.

Program Overview

This 12-month residency in Pharmacy Practice has been conducted for over 30 years. The ASHP Accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center offers training opportunities for the individual desiring to develop clinical competency in both acute and ambulatory clinic settings. This Pharmacy Practice training program offers a variety learning experiences designed to build the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to provide personalized pharmaceutical care services and enhance patient outcomes in all care settings.

Residency Structure

After a 6 week Orientation period, the residency is divided into 8 rotations of varying length. The rotations are arranged to combine required experiences along with electives in the resident’s identified area of interest to allow for growth of skills throughout the year. Simultaneously, the resident is expected to prioritize and work on ongoing requirements in longitudinal clinical, didactic, management and residency project rotations.

In each experience, the resident works closely with the residency director and the rotation preceptor to develop goals and objectives that will assist the resident in expanding skills for current and future practice. Regular meetings with the residency director ensure that long-term goals are met.