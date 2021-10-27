 Skip to Content
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program

PGY1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.

Purpose

Program Overview

 This 12-month residency in Pharmacy Practice has been conducted for over 30 years.  The ASHP Accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center  offers training opportunities for the individual desiring to develop clinical competency in both acute  and ambulatory clinic settings. This Pharmacy Practice training program offers a variety learning  experiences designed to build the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to provide personalized pharmaceutical care services and enhance patient outcomes in all care settings.

Residency Structure

After a 6 week Orientation period, the residency is divided into 8 rotations of varying length.  The rotations are arranged to combine required experiences along with electives in the resident’s identified area of interest to allow for growth of skills throughout the year.  Simultaneously, the resident is expected to prioritize and work on ongoing requirements in longitudinal clinical, didactic, management and residency project rotations.

In each experience, the resident works closely with the residency director and the rotation preceptor to develop goals and objectives that will assist the resident in expanding skills for current and future practice.  Regular meetings with the residency director ensure that long-term goals are met.

Core Rotations (Required) Elective Rotations (pick 2 rotations) Longitudinal Rotations
Core Rotations (Required) Orientation (5 weeks) Elective Rotations (pick 2 rotations) Academia Longitudinal Rotations Pharmacoeconomics
Core Rotations (Required) Ambulatory Care (PACT) (6 weeks) Elective Rotations (pick 2 rotations) Home Based Primary Care Longitudinal Rotations Residency Project
Core Rotations (Required) Internal Medicine (6 weeks) Elective Rotations (pick 2 rotations) Pharmacy Outcomes/Healthcare Analytics Longitudinal Rotations Staffing
Core Rotations (Required) Acute Care Selective (pick 1 rotation) Advanced Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Critical Care, ID consults, Inpatient Mental Health Elective Rotations (pick 2 rotations) Selective rotation not previously taken Longitudinal Rotations
Core Rotations (Required) Ambulatory Care Selective (pick 1 rotation) Advanced Ambulatory Care, Anticoagulation, CBOC/Rural Health, ID/HIV, Mental Health, Oncology, Pain Clinic, Pulmonary, Specialty Care Clinic Elective Rotations (pick 2 rotations) Longitudinal Rotations
Core Rotations (Required) Practice Management (3 weeks) Elective Rotations (pick 2 rotations) Longitudinal Rotations

Position Details:

Duration:     12 months
Position(s):     3
Starting Date:     July 1, 2022
Estimated Stipend:     $41, 796 plus compensation for staffing
Application Deadline:     January 2, 2022
Interview Required:     Yes

Benefits:

Benefits include health insurance, annual leave (vacation), days off for illness/appointments/family care and 11 paid federal holidays.

Residency Program Director

Photo of Lauri Witt, PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director Pulmonary and Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner

Lauri Witt PharmD, BCACP

PGY1 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director, Pulmonary Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner

VA Kansas City health care

Phone: 816-861-4700 ext. 51452

Email: lauri.witt@va.gov

Current Residents

Group photo of current PGY1 pharmacy residents
Photo of Kandace Elder, PGY1 Pharmacy Resident

Kandace Elder

PharmD: University of North Carolina

VA Kansas City health care

Email: kandace.elder@va.gov

Photo of Morgan Hawkins, PGY1 Pharmacy Resident

Morgan Hawkins

PharmD: Darke University

VA Kansas City health care

Email: morgan.hawkins@va.gov

Photo of Samira Zantout, PGY1 Pharmacy Resident

Samira Zantout

PharmD: University of Missouri-Kansas City

VA Kansas City health care

Email: samira.zantout@va.gov

Residency Preceptors:

Table of preceptors and their position
Preceptor Position
Preceptor Keith Anderson, PharmD, BCCP Position Inpatient Mental Health Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Preceptor Janelle Bouslog, PharmD, BCACP Position PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Preceptor Suzy Burros, PharmD, BCACP Position PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Preceptor Amy Cummings, PharmD, BCACP Position PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Preceptor Nathaniel Daugherty, PharmD Position Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacist
Preceptor Scott Denno, PharmD, BCPS Position Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacist
Preceptor Beth Eickman, PharmD, BCACP Position Home Based Primary Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Preceptor Brittany Faley, PharmD, BCPS Position Pain Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Preceptor Rick Galyean, PharmD Position PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Preceptor Jamie Guyear, PharmD, BCIDP Position ID Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Preceptor Ted Grabarczyk, PharmD, MS, BCACP Position Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor
Preceptor Malena Jost, PharmD, BCGP Position Home Based Primary Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Preceptor Colleen Lewellyan, PharmD, BCPS Position Pharmacoeconomics
Preceptor Janna Kittle, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP Position Supervisor, Inpatient Pharmacy
Preceptor Solmaz Keefe, PharmD, BCPS Position Critical Care Clinical Pharmacist
Preceptor Christina Mears, PharmD, BCACP Position Chief, Pharmacy Service
Preceptor Chris Meier, PharmD, BCPS Position Specialty Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Preceptor Matt Minnick, PharmD Position PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Preceptor Liz Redd, PharmD, BCIDP Position ID Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Preceptor Tera Raymond, PharmD Position PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Preceptor Brittany Spector, PharmD Position PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Preceptor Amanda Stahnke, PharmD, BCACP Position Academia/ PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Preceptor Lauren Wilde, PharmD Position PACT Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Preceptor Sarah Will, PharmD, BCPS Position Geri-PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Preceptor Paige Zicarelli, PharmD Position PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner

How to Apply

KCVA Pharmacy Residency Programs participate in the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS).  To apply,  the following must be submitted through PhORCAS by the deadline to be considered for an on-site interview:

  • Letter of Intent
  • Curriculum vitae
  • Pharmacy school transcripts
  • Three completed references in PhORCAS

Past Residents

List of Past Residents (PDF)

Residency Projects

Residency Projects (PDF)
Last updated: