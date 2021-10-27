PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
PGY1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
Purpose
Program Overview
This 12-month residency in Pharmacy Practice has been conducted for over 30 years. The ASHP Accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center offers training opportunities for the individual desiring to develop clinical competency in both acute and ambulatory clinic settings. This Pharmacy Practice training program offers a variety learning experiences designed to build the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to provide personalized pharmaceutical care services and enhance patient outcomes in all care settings.
Residency Structure
After a 6 week Orientation period, the residency is divided into 8 rotations of varying length. The rotations are arranged to combine required experiences along with electives in the resident’s identified area of interest to allow for growth of skills throughout the year. Simultaneously, the resident is expected to prioritize and work on ongoing requirements in longitudinal clinical, didactic, management and residency project rotations.
In each experience, the resident works closely with the residency director and the rotation preceptor to develop goals and objectives that will assist the resident in expanding skills for current and future practice. Regular meetings with the residency director ensure that long-term goals are met.
|Core Rotations (Required)
|Elective Rotations (pick 2 rotations)
|Longitudinal Rotations
|Core Rotations (Required)
|Orientation (5 weeks)
|Elective Rotations (pick 2 rotations)
|Academia
|Longitudinal Rotations
|Pharmacoeconomics
|Core Rotations (Required)
|Ambulatory Care (PACT) (6 weeks)
|Elective Rotations (pick 2 rotations)
|Home Based Primary Care
|Longitudinal Rotations
|Residency Project
|Core Rotations (Required)
|Internal Medicine (6 weeks)
|Elective Rotations (pick 2 rotations)
|Pharmacy Outcomes/Healthcare Analytics
|Longitudinal Rotations
|Staffing
|Core Rotations (Required)
|Acute Care Selective (pick 1 rotation) Advanced Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Critical Care, ID consults, Inpatient Mental Health
|Elective Rotations (pick 2 rotations)
|Selective rotation not previously taken
|Longitudinal Rotations
|Core Rotations (Required)
|Ambulatory Care Selective (pick 1 rotation) Advanced Ambulatory Care, Anticoagulation, CBOC/Rural Health, ID/HIV, Mental Health, Oncology, Pain Clinic, Pulmonary, Specialty Care Clinic
|Elective Rotations (pick 2 rotations)
|Longitudinal Rotations
|Core Rotations (Required)
|Practice Management (3 weeks)
|Elective Rotations (pick 2 rotations)
|Longitudinal Rotations
Position Details:
Duration: 12 months
Position(s): 3
Starting Date: July 1, 2022
Estimated Stipend: $41, 796 plus compensation for staffing
Application Deadline: January 2, 2022
Interview Required: Yes
Benefits:
Benefits include health insurance, annual leave (vacation), days off for illness/appointments/family care and 11 paid federal holidays.
Residency Program Director
Lauri Witt PharmD, BCACP
PGY1 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director, Pulmonary Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
VA Kansas City health care
Phone: 816-861-4700 ext. 51452
Email: lauri.witt@va.gov
Current Residents
Kandace Elder
PharmD: University of North Carolina
VA Kansas City health care
Email: kandace.elder@va.gov
Morgan Hawkins
PharmD: Darke University
VA Kansas City health care
Email: morgan.hawkins@va.gov
Samira Zantout
PharmD: University of Missouri-Kansas City
VA Kansas City health care
Email: samira.zantout@va.gov
Residency Preceptors:
|Preceptor
|Position
|Preceptor
|Keith Anderson, PharmD, BCCP
|Position
|Inpatient Mental Health Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
|Preceptor
|Janelle Bouslog, PharmD, BCACP
|Position
|PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
|Preceptor
|Suzy Burros, PharmD, BCACP
|Position
|PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
|Preceptor
|Amy Cummings, PharmD, BCACP
|Position
|PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
|Preceptor
|Nathaniel Daugherty, PharmD
|Position
|Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacist
|Preceptor
|Scott Denno, PharmD, BCPS
|Position
|Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacist
|Preceptor
|Beth Eickman, PharmD, BCACP
|Position
|Home Based Primary Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
|Preceptor
|Brittany Faley, PharmD, BCPS
|Position
|Pain Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
|Preceptor
|Rick Galyean, PharmD
|Position
|PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
|Preceptor
|Jamie Guyear, PharmD, BCIDP
|Position
|ID Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
|Preceptor
|Ted Grabarczyk, PharmD, MS, BCACP
|Position
|Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor
|Preceptor
|Malena Jost, PharmD, BCGP
|Position
|Home Based Primary Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
|Preceptor
|Colleen Lewellyan, PharmD, BCPS
|Position
|Pharmacoeconomics
|Preceptor
|Janna Kittle, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP
|Position
|Supervisor, Inpatient Pharmacy
|Preceptor
|Solmaz Keefe, PharmD, BCPS
|Position
|Critical Care Clinical Pharmacist
|Preceptor
|Christina Mears, PharmD, BCACP
|Position
|Chief, Pharmacy Service
|Preceptor
|Chris Meier, PharmD, BCPS
|Position
|Specialty Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
|Preceptor
|Matt Minnick, PharmD
|Position
|PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
|Preceptor
|Liz Redd, PharmD, BCIDP
|Position
|ID Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
|Preceptor
|Tera Raymond, PharmD
|Position
|PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
|Preceptor
|Brittany Spector, PharmD
|Position
|PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
|Preceptor
|Amanda Stahnke, PharmD, BCACP
|Position
|Academia/ PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
|Preceptor
|Lauren Wilde, PharmD
|Position
|PACT Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
|Preceptor
|Sarah Will, PharmD, BCPS
|Position
|Geri-PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
|Preceptor
|Paige Zicarelli, PharmD
|Position
|PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
How to Apply
KCVA Pharmacy Residency Programs participate in the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS). To apply, the following must be submitted through PhORCAS by the deadline to be considered for an on-site interview:
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Pharmacy school transcripts
- Three completed references in PhORCAS