Purpose:

PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice.

PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings.

Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification (BCACP).

Program overview:

The ASHP Accredited Ambulatory Care residency program at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center offers training opportunities for the individual desiring to develop clinical competency in a variety of clinic settings within ambulatory care pharmacy practice. This 12-month training program offers a variety outpatient learning experiences designed to build the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for the delivery of pharmaceutical care to patients in the ambulatory care setting.

Position details:

Duration: 12 months

Position(s): 1

Starting Date: July 1, 2022

Estimated Stipend: $45,681 plus compensation for staffing

Application Deadline: January 2, 2022

Interview Required: Yes

Benefits:

Benefits include health, annual leave (vacation), days off for illness/ appointments/family care and 11 paid federal holidays.

Residency structure:

After a minimum 2-week orientation period, the residency is divided into nine rotations of varying length. The rotations are arranged to combine required experiences along with electives in the resident’s area of interest to allow for growth of skills throughout the year. The resident is simultaneously expected to prioritize and work on ongoing requirements in longitudinal clinical, didactic, management and residency project rotations.

The resident works closely with the residency director and the primary preceptor to develop goals and objectives that will assist the resident in expanding skills for current and future practice. Regular meetings with the residency director ensure that short and long-term goals are fulfilled.