Kansas City VA Ambulatory Pharmacy Services:

Clinical pharmacy services for primary care are provided by 22 pharmacists at the main campus, outlying CBOCs, and in Home Based Primary Care. 15 clinical pharmacist practitioners practice in multiple other specialty areas including geriatrics, behavioral health, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, oncology, pulmonary, pain management, substance use disorders, and anticoagulation. 4 clinical technicians offer support to pharmacy practitioners in anticoagulation, pain, primary care and surgery.

Purpose:

PGY2 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas. Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification (BCACP)

Program Overview:

The ASHP Accredited Ambulatory Care residency program at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center offers training opportunities for the individual desiring to develop clinical competency in a variety of clinic settings within ambulatory care pharmacy practice. This 52-week training program offers a variety outpatient learning experiences designed to build the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for the delivery of pharmaceutical care to patients in the ambulatory care setting.

Position details:

Duration: 52 weeks

Position(s): 1

Starting Date: June 28, 2027

Estimated Stipend: $53,995

Application Deadline: January 2, 2027

Interview Required: Yes

Benefits:

Benefits include health, annual leave (vacation), days off for illness/ appointments/family care and paid federal holidays.

Residency structure:

After a minimum 2-week orientation period, the residency is divided into nine rotations of varying length. The rotations are arranged to combine required experiences along with electives to allow for growth of skills throughout the year. The resident is simultaneously expected to prioritize and work on ongoing requirements in longitudinal clinical, didactic, management and residency project rotations.

The resident works closely with the residency director and the primary preceptor to develop goals and objectives that will assist the resident in expanding skills for current and future practice. Regular meetings with the residency director ensure that short and long-term goals are fulfilled.