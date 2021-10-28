 Skip to Content
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency

PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings.

Purpose:

Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification (BCACP).

Program overview:

The ASHP Accredited Ambulatory Care residency program at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center offers training opportunities for the individual desiring to develop clinical competency in a variety of clinic settings within ambulatory care pharmacy practice. This 12-month training program offers a variety outpatient learning experiences designed to build the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for the delivery of pharmaceutical care to patients in the ambulatory care setting.

Position details:

Duration:     12 months
Position(s):     1
Starting Date:     July 1, 2022
Estimated Stipend:     $45,681 plus compensation for staffing
Application Deadline:     January 2, 2022
Interview Required:     Yes

Benefits:

Benefits include health, annual leave (vacation), days off for illness/ appointments/family care and  11 paid federal holidays.

Residency structure:

After a minimum 2-week orientation period, the residency is divided into nine rotations of varying length.  The rotations are arranged to combine required experiences along with electives in the resident’s area of interest to allow for growth of skills throughout the year.  The resident is simultaneously expected to prioritize and work on ongoing requirements in longitudinal clinical, didactic, management and residency project rotations.

The resident works closely with the residency director and the primary preceptor to develop goals and objectives that will assist the resident in expanding skills for current and future practice.  Regular meetings with the residency director ensure that short and long-term goals are fulfilled.

Core (Required) Rotations Geriatrics Longitudinal Rotations Rural Health/CBOC PACT Clinic Elective Rotations Academia
Core (Required) Rotations Home Based Primary Care Longitudinal Rotations Practice Management Elective Rotations Anticoagulation
Core (Required) Rotations Mental Health Clinic Longitudinal Rotations Residency Project Elective Rotations Infectious Disease
Core (Required) Rotations Orientation Longitudinal Rotations Elective Rotations Oncology Clinic
Core (Required) Rotations Pain Clinic Longitudinal Rotations Elective Rotations Pulmonary Clinic
Core (Required) Rotations PACT Clinic Longitudinal Rotations Elective Rotations Specialty Care Clinic
Core (Required) Rotations Formulary Management Longitudinal Rotations Elective Rotations

Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director

Photo of Lauri Witt, PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director Pulmonary and Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner

Lauri Witt PharmD, BCACP

PGY1 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director, Pulmonary Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner

VA Kansas City health care

Phone: 816-861-4700 ext. 51452

Email: lauri.witt@va.gov

Current resident:

Photo of 2020-2021 PGY1 Pharmacy Resident Lauren Sudhoff

Lauren Sudhoff PharmD

PGY1 Pharmacy Resident 2020-2021

VA Kansas City health care

Phone: 816-861-4700

Email: lauren.sudhoff@va.gov

Residency Preceptors:

Janelle Bouslog, PharmD, BCACP

PACT Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner

Amy Cummings, PharmD, BCACP

PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner

Brittany Faley, PharmD, BCPS

Pain Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner

Rick Galyean, PharmD

Anticoagulation Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner

Kyleigh Gould, PharmD, BCACP

Associate Chief, Clinical Pharmacy Services

Ted Grabarczyk, PharmD, MS, BCACP

Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor

Malena Jost, PharmD, BCGP

Home Based Primary Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner

Chris Meier, PharmD, BCPS

Specialty Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner

Kristy Straw-Wilson, PharmD, BCCP

Substance Use Disorder Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner

Michelle Twitty, PharmD, BCPP

Mental Health Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner

Rachel Walker, PharmD, BCPP

Mental Health Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner

Lauren Wilde, PharmD

PACT Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner

Sarah Will, PharmD, BCPS

Geri-PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner

How to apply:

KCVA Pharmacy Residency Programs participate in the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS).  To apply, the following must be submitted through PhORCAS by the deadline to be considered for an on-site interview:

  • Letter of Intent
  • Curriculum vitae
  • Pharmacy school transcripts
  • Three completed references in PhORCAS

Past residents:

2012-2013     Amy Cummings, PharmD, BCACP

2013-2014     Anna (Heberle) Anderson, PharmD, BCACP

2015-2016     Malena Jost, PharmD, BCGP

2016-2017     Beth Bedel, PharmD

2017-2018     Vivian Nguyen, PharmD, BCACP

2018-2019     Tera Raymond, PharmD

2019-2020     Lauren Wilde, PharmD

2020-2021     Farrah Zonoozi, PharmD

