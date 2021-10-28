PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings.
Purpose:
Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification (BCACP).
Program overview:
The ASHP Accredited Ambulatory Care residency program at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center offers training opportunities for the individual desiring to develop clinical competency in a variety of clinic settings within ambulatory care pharmacy practice. This 12-month training program offers a variety outpatient learning experiences designed to build the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for the delivery of pharmaceutical care to patients in the ambulatory care setting.
Position details:
Duration: 12 months
Position(s): 1
Starting Date: July 1, 2022
Estimated Stipend: $45,681 plus compensation for staffing
Application Deadline: January 2, 2022
Interview Required: Yes
Benefits:
Benefits include health, annual leave (vacation), days off for illness/ appointments/family care and 11 paid federal holidays.
Residency structure:
After a minimum 2-week orientation period, the residency is divided into nine rotations of varying length. The rotations are arranged to combine required experiences along with electives in the resident’s area of interest to allow for growth of skills throughout the year. The resident is simultaneously expected to prioritize and work on ongoing requirements in longitudinal clinical, didactic, management and residency project rotations.
The resident works closely with the residency director and the primary preceptor to develop goals and objectives that will assist the resident in expanding skills for current and future practice. Regular meetings with the residency director ensure that short and long-term goals are fulfilled.
|Longitudinal Rotations
|Elective Rotations
|Geriatrics
|Rural Health/CBOC PACT Clinic
|Elective Rotations
|Academia
|Home Based Primary Care
|Practice Management
|Elective Rotations
|Anticoagulation
|Mental Health Clinic
|Residency Project
|Elective Rotations
|Infectious Disease
|Orientation
|Elective Rotations
|Oncology Clinic
|Pain Clinic
|Elective Rotations
|Pulmonary Clinic
|PACT Clinic
|Elective Rotations
|Specialty Care Clinic
|Formulary Management
|Elective Rotations
Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director
Lauri Witt PharmD, BCACP
PGY1 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director, Pulmonary Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
VA Kansas City health care
Phone: 816-861-4700 ext. 51452
Email: lauri.witt@va.gov
Current resident:
Lauren Sudhoff PharmD
PGY1 Pharmacy Resident 2020-2021
VA Kansas City health care
Phone: 816-861-4700
Email: lauren.sudhoff@va.gov
Residency Preceptors:
Janelle Bouslog, PharmD, BCACP
PACT Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Amy Cummings, PharmD, BCACP
PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Brittany Faley, PharmD, BCPS
Pain Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Rick Galyean, PharmD
Anticoagulation Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Kyleigh Gould, PharmD, BCACP
Associate Chief, Clinical Pharmacy Services
Ted Grabarczyk, PharmD, MS, BCACP
Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor
Malena Jost, PharmD, BCGP
Home Based Primary Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Chris Meier, PharmD, BCPS
Specialty Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Kristy Straw-Wilson, PharmD, BCCP
Substance Use Disorder Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Michelle Twitty, PharmD, BCPP
Mental Health Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Rachel Walker, PharmD, BCPP
Mental Health Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Lauren Wilde, PharmD
PACT Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Sarah Will, PharmD, BCPS
Geri-PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
How to apply:
KCVA Pharmacy Residency Programs participate in the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS). To apply, the following must be submitted through PhORCAS by the deadline to be considered for an on-site interview:
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Pharmacy school transcripts
- Three completed references in PhORCAS
Past residents:
2012-2013 Amy Cummings, PharmD, BCACP
2013-2014 Anna (Heberle) Anderson, PharmD, BCACP
2015-2016 Malena Jost, PharmD, BCGP
2016-2017 Beth Bedel, PharmD
2017-2018 Vivian Nguyen, PharmD, BCACP
2018-2019 Tera Raymond, PharmD
2019-2020 Lauren Wilde, PharmD
2020-2021 Farrah Zonoozi, PharmD