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PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency Program

The ASHP Accredited PGY2 Infectious Diseases residency program at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center offers training opportunities for the individual desiring to develop clinical competency in the specialized area of infectious diseases pharmacotherapy. This 12-month training program offers a variety of inpatient and outpatient learning experiences designed to build the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for the delivery of pharmaceutical care to patients with infectious diseases.

Purpose:

PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas.

Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available (BCIDP).

Program overview:

The ASHP Accredited PGY2 Infectious Diseases residency program at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center offers training opportunities for the individual desiring to develop clinical competency in the specialized area of infectious diseases pharmacotherapy. This 12-month training program offers a variety of inpatient and outpatient learning experiences designed to build the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for the delivery of pharmaceutical care to patients with infectious diseases.

The Infectious Diseases division at the KCVA is currently staffed by three full time and one part time physician specialists in infectious diseases and is actively expanding. The KCVA ID providers care for approximately 200 Veteran patients living with HIV and rotate coverage for both the inpatient and outpatient ID consult services at the medical center.

The PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Resident will collaborate with these physicians in patient care and in championing the antimicrobial stewardship program.  The division is supported by Infectious Diseases Fellows and medical residents from the University of Kansas School of Medicine as well as by a patient aligned care team (PACT) which includes RN case manager and LPN support.

Unique program features include ambulatory care rotations in HIV/AIDS and HIV PrEP care as well as the opportunity for involvement in antimicrobial stewardship activities in the ambulatory care and long-term care settings, in addition to inpatient stewardship.

Position details:

Duration:     12 months
Position(s):     1
Starting Date:     June 28, 2027
Estimated Stipend:     $53,995
Application Deadline:     VA National Early Commitment: 11/02/2026

                                                 PhORCAS (if not filled through early commitment): 01/10/2027
Interview Required:     Yes

Benefits:

Benefits include health insurance, annual leave (vacation), time off for illness/appointments/family care and 11 paid federal holidays.

Residency structure:

Including the minimum 2 week orientation period, the residency is divided into 6 required rotations (varied lengths of 1-8 weeks), 3 longitudinal required rotations (year long), and 2 elective rotations (4-5 weeks length).

The rotations are arranged to combine required experiences along with electives in the resident’s area of interest to allow for growth of skills throughout the year. The resident is simultaneously expected to prioritize and work on ongoing requirements in longitudinal rotations and works closely with the program director to ensure short- and long-term goals are fulfilled.

Core rotations (required)Rotation lengthPrimary Preceptor(s)Orientation2-4 weeksJamie GuyearMicrobiology3 weeksLiz ReddInfection Control1 weekLiz ReddAntimicrobial Stewardship 18 weeksLiz ReddInfectious Diseases Consults 18 weeksJamie GuyearAntimicrobial Stewardship 28 weeksLiz ReddInfectious Diseases Consults 28 weeksJamie GuyearLongitudinal rotations (required)Rotation lengthPrimary Preceptor(s)ID/Antibiotic Outpatient Clinic - LONGITUDINAL52 weeks (1/2 day per week)Liz ReddInfectious Disease Pharmacy Practice/Research Project - LONGITUDINAL52 weeks (4 hours every other week)Jamie Guyear or Liz ReddID Pharmacy Administration/Practice Management - LONGITUDINAL52 weeks (4 hours every other week, plus 4 one week blocks throughout the year)Jamie GuyearElective rotation (options, pick 2)Rotation lengthPreceptorAntimicrobial Stewardship-Long Term Care/Community Living Center1 month (4-5 weeks)Emily Potter (Eastern Kansas VA-virtual)Critical Care1 month (4-5 weeks)Solmaz KeefeAcademia1 month (4-5 weeks)Eric Wombwell or Lindsey Griggs (UMKC)ID/Antibiotic Outpatient Clinic - ELECTIVE1 month (4-5 weeks)Liz ReddEmergency Department1 month (4-5 weeks)Annie UngermanTransplant ID1 month (4-5 weeks)Kat Lamberton (TUKHS)Other electives may be developed based upon preceptor support and availability1 month (4-5 weeks)TBD

Additional activities include involvement on multidisciplinary committees including the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program subcommittee of the Pharmacy and Therapeutic Committee and the Infection Control Committee.  The resident also can participate in activities with the Infectious Diseases Fellows of the University of Kansas such as a virtual bootcamp and weekly journal club and core lectures.

Residency Program Director:

Photo of Infectious Diseases Residency Program Director Jamie Guyear

Jamie Guyear PharmD, BCIDP

PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency Program Director, Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner

VA Kansas City health care

Phone:

Email: jamie.guyear@va.gov

Current Preceptors:

Liz Redd PharmD, BCIDP

Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner

VA Kansas City health care

Phone:

Email: Elizabeth.Redd@va.gov

Solmaz Keefe PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP

Critical Care Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner

VA Kansas City health care

Phone:

Email: solmaz.keefe@va.gov

Emily Potter PharmD, BCIDP

VA Kansas City health care

Email: emily.potter1@va.gov

Annie Ungerman PharmD, BCPS, CSP

VA Kansas City health care

Email: ann.ungerman@va.gov

Current resident:

resident photo

Samuel Westhoven PharmD

Resident, University of Missouri-Kansas City, VA Kansas City health care

VA Kansas City health care

Email: samuel.westhoven@va.gov

Veterans Health Administration Antimicrobial Stewardship Logo

How to apply:

KCVA Pharmacy Residency Programs participate in the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS).

Current VA PGY2 Pharmacy Residents should see the PRPO PGY2 Early Commitment Candidate Selection Process 2026 for guidance.

To apply, the following must be submitted through PhORCAS by the deadline to be considered for an interview:

  • Letter of intent
  • Curriculum vitae
  • Pharmacy school transcripts
  • Three completed references in PhORCAS

Past residency projects

2015-2016
Impact of antimicrobial stewardship interventions on the management of urinary tract infections among inpatient Veterans

2016-2017
Impact of a pharmacy driven antibiotic timeout protocol on broad spectrum antimicrobial use

2017-2018
Implementation of antimicrobial stewardship with rapid diagnosis of bloodstream infections at a Veterans Affairs medical center

2019-2020
Comparison of glycopeptide or lipopeptide versus beta-lactam for the treatment of Enterococcus faecalis bacteremia: a national retrospective cohort study of Veterans Affairs patients

2021
Oral cephalosporins versus fluoroquinolone or sulfamethoxazole-trimethoprim for secondary prophylaxis of spontaneous bacterial peritonitis: a nationwide cohort

2022
Long-acting lipoglycopeptides for treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections in the Emergency Department of a Veterans Affairs medical center: A pre- and post-intervention evaluation of use and patient outcomes

2023
Implementation of a Beta-Lactam Allergy Assessment Intervention at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center: Evaluation of Outcomes

2024
Impact of a Pharmacist Led Antimicrobial Stewardship Intervention During Transitions of Care at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center

2025

Improving Community-Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) Quality of Care

2026

Implementation of a standardized facility guidance process to improve nonoccupational postexposure prophylaxis quality of care: evaluation of outcomes. 

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