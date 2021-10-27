PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency Program
The ASHP Accredited PGY2 Infectious Diseases residency program at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center offers training opportunities for the individual desiring to develop clinical competency in the specialized area of infectious diseases pharmacotherapy. This 12-month training program offers a variety of inpatient and outpatient learning experiences designed to build the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for the delivery of pharmaceutical care to patients with infectious diseases.
Purpose:
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice.
PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings.
Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification (BCIDP).
Program overview:
The Infectious Diseases division at the KCVA is staffed by two physician specialists in infectious diseases. The KCVA ID providers care for approximately 200 Veteran patients living with HIV as well as inpatient and outpatient ID consult services for the medical center.
The PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Resident will collaborate with these physicians in patient care and in championing the antimicrobial stewardship program. The division is supported by Infectious Diseases Fellows and medical residents from the University of Kansas School of Medicine as well as by a patient aligned care team (PACT) which includes RN case manager and LPN support.
Unique program features include ambulatory care rotations in HIV/AIDS and HIV PrEP care as well as the opportunity for involvement in antimicrobial stewardship activities in the ambulatory care and long-term care settings, in addition to inpatient stewardship.
Position details:
Duration: 12 months
Position(s): 1
Starting Date: July 3, 2022
Estimated Stipend: $45,681 plus compensation for staffing
Application Deadline: January 5, 2022
Interview Required: Yes
Benefits:
Benefits include health and life insurance, annual leave (vacation), days off for illness/medical appointments/family care and 11 paid federal holidays.
Residency structure:
After a minimum 2-week orientation period, the residency is divided into 9 required rotations and 2 elective rotations, each approximately 1 month in length. Additional concentrated experiences occur in the microbiology lab and with infection control.
The rotations are arranged to combine required experiences along with electives in the resident’s area of interest to allow for growth of skills throughout the year. The resident is simultaneously expected to prioritize and work on ongoing requirements in longitudinal rotations and works closely with the program director to ensure short- and long-term goals are fulfilled.
|Core Rotations
|Rotation Length
|Core Rotations
|Orientation
|Rotation Length
|2-4 weeks
|Core Rotations
|Microbiology
|Rotation Length
|2 weeks
|Core Rotations
|Infection Control
|Rotation Length
|1 week
|Core Rotations
|Infectious Diseases Clinic
|Rotation Length
|8 weeks
|Core Rotations
|Inpatient ID Consults
|Rotation Length
|8 weeks
|Core Rotations
|Antimicrobial Stewardship
|Rotation Length
|8 weeks
|Core Rotations
|Critical Care
|Rotation Length
|4 weeks
|Core Rotations
|Combined ID/ASP
|Rotation Length
|8 weeks
|Longitudinal Rotations
|Rotation Length
|Longitudinal Rotations
|Residency Project
|Rotation Length
|12 months
|Longitudinal Rotations
|ID Pharmacy Practice Management
|Rotation Length
|12 months
|Longitudinal Rotations
|Staffing
|Rotation Length
|1 night/week x12 months
|Elective Rotations
|Rotation Length
|Elective Rotations
|Pharmacy Outcomes/Analytics
|Rotation Length
|4 weeks
|Elective Rotations
|Long Term Care ASP
|Rotation Length
|4 weeks (off site – Leavenworth VAMC)
|Elective Rotations
|Pharmacy Benefits Management
|Rotation Length
|4 weeks (virtual)
(*Others may be considered or arranged to meet resident specific objectives/goals.)
Additional activities include involvement on multidisciplinary committees including the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program subcommittee of the Pharmacy and Therapeutic Committee and the Infection Control Committee. The resident also can participate in activities with the Infectious Diseases Fellows of the University of Kansas such as a virtual bootcamp and weekly journal club and core lectures.
Residency Preceptors:
Jamie Guyear PharmD, BCIDP
PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency Program Director, Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
VA Kansas City health care
Phone: 816-861-4700 ext. 56038
Email: jamie.guyear@va.gov
Liz Redd PharmD, BCIDP
Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
VA Kansas City health care
Phone: 816-861-4700 ext. 54327
Email: Elizabeth.Redd@va.gov
Solmaz Keefe PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP
Critical Care Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
VA Kansas City health care
Phone: (816) 861-4700 ext. 56922
Email: solmaz.keefe@va.gov
Current resident:
Taylor Hori PharmD
PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Resident 2021-2022
VA Kansas City health care
Phone: 816-861-4700 ext. 56380
Email: taylor.hori@va.gov
How to apply:
KCVA Pharmacy Residency Programs participate in the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS).
To apply, the following must be submitted through PhORCAS by the deadline to be considered for an interview:
-
Letter of intent
-
Curriculum vitae
-
Pharmacy school transcripts
-
Three completed references in PhORCAS
|Resident
|Post-Residency Position
|Resident
|Amanda Powell
|Post-Residency Position
|
Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, Med-Subspecialty (HCV)
Phoenix VA Health Care System
|Resident
|Liz Redd, BCIDP
|Post-Residency Position
|
Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, Infectious Diseases/ASP
Kansas City VA Medical Center
|Resident
|Kat Lincoln, BCPS, BCIDP
|Post-Residency Position
|
Clinical Pharmacist, Infectious Diseases
Olathe Health
|Resident
|Angela Kaucher
|Post-Residency Position
|
Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, Infectious Diseases/ASP
James H. Quillen VAMC
|Resident
|Patricia Callahan
|Post-Residency Position
|
Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, Infectious Diseases/ASP
Martinsburg VAMC
Past residency projects
2015-2016
Impact of antimicrobial stewardship interventions on the management of urinary tract infections among inpatient Veterans
2016-2017
Impact of a pharmacy driven antibiotic timeout protocol on broad spectrum antimicrobial use
2017-2018
Implementation of antimicrobial stewardship with rapid diagnosis of bloodstream infections at a Veterans Affairs medical center
2019-2020
Comparison of glycopeptide or lipopeptide versus beta-lactam for the treatment of Enterococcus faecalis bacteremia: a national retrospective cohort study of Veterans Affairs patients
2021
Oral cephalosporins versus fluoroquinolone or sulfamethoxazole-trimethoprim for secondary prophylaxis of spontaneous bacterial peritonitis: a nationwide cohort