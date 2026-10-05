PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency Program
The ASHP Accredited PGY2 Infectious Diseases residency program at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center offers training opportunities for the individual desiring to develop clinical competency in the specialized area of infectious diseases pharmacotherapy. This 12-month training program offers a variety of inpatient and outpatient learning experiences designed to build the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for the delivery of pharmaceutical care to patients with infectious diseases.
Purpose:
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas.
Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available (BCIDP).
Program overview:
The ASHP Accredited PGY2 Infectious Diseases residency program at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center offers training opportunities for the individual desiring to develop clinical competency in the specialized area of infectious diseases pharmacotherapy. This 12-month training program offers a variety of inpatient and outpatient learning experiences designed to build the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for the delivery of pharmaceutical care to patients with infectious diseases.
The Infectious Diseases division at the KCVA is currently staffed by three full time and one part time physician specialists in infectious diseases and is actively expanding. The KCVA ID providers care for approximately 200 Veteran patients living with HIV and rotate coverage for both the inpatient and outpatient ID consult services at the medical center.
The PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Resident will collaborate with these physicians in patient care and in championing the antimicrobial stewardship program. The division is supported by Infectious Diseases Fellows and medical residents from the University of Kansas School of Medicine as well as by a patient aligned care team (PACT) which includes RN case manager and LPN support.
Unique program features include ambulatory care rotations in HIV/AIDS and HIV PrEP care as well as the opportunity for involvement in antimicrobial stewardship activities in the ambulatory care and long-term care settings, in addition to inpatient stewardship.
Position details:
Duration: 12 months
Position(s): 1
Starting Date: June 28, 2027
Estimated Stipend: $53,995
Application Deadline: VA National Early Commitment: 11/02/2026
PhORCAS (if not filled through early commitment): 01/10/2027
Interview Required: Yes
Benefits:
Benefits include health insurance, annual leave (vacation), time off for illness/appointments/family care and 11 paid federal holidays.
Residency structure:
Including the minimum 2 week orientation period, the residency is divided into 6 required rotations (varied lengths of 1-8 weeks), 3 longitudinal required rotations (year long), and 2 elective rotations (4-5 weeks length).
The rotations are arranged to combine required experiences along with electives in the resident’s area of interest to allow for growth of skills throughout the year. The resident is simultaneously expected to prioritize and work on ongoing requirements in longitudinal rotations and works closely with the program director to ensure short- and long-term goals are fulfilled.
Additional activities include involvement on multidisciplinary committees including the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program subcommittee of the Pharmacy and Therapeutic Committee and the Infection Control Committee. The resident also can participate in activities with the Infectious Diseases Fellows of the University of Kansas such as a virtual bootcamp and weekly journal club and core lectures.
Residency Program Director:
Jamie Guyear PharmD, BCIDP
PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency Program Director, Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
VA Kansas City health care
Phone:
Email: jamie.guyear@va.gov
Current Preceptors:
Liz Redd PharmD, BCIDP
Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
VA Kansas City health care
Phone:
Email: Elizabeth.Redd@va.gov
Solmaz Keefe PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP
Critical Care Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
VA Kansas City health care
Phone:
Email: solmaz.keefe@va.gov
Emily Potter PharmD, BCIDP
VA Kansas City health care
Email: emily.potter1@va.gov
Annie Ungerman PharmD, BCPS, CSP
VA Kansas City health care
Email: ann.ungerman@va.gov
Current resident:
Samuel Westhoven PharmD
Resident, University of Missouri-Kansas City, VA Kansas City health care
VA Kansas City health care
Email: samuel.westhoven@va.gov
How to apply:
KCVA Pharmacy Residency Programs participate in the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS).
Current VA PGY2 Pharmacy Residents should see the PRPO PGY2 Early Commitment Candidate Selection Process 2026 for guidance.
To apply, the following must be submitted through PhORCAS by the deadline to be considered for an interview:
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Pharmacy school transcripts
- Three completed references in PhORCAS
Past residency projects
2015-2016
Impact of antimicrobial stewardship interventions on the management of urinary tract infections among inpatient Veterans
2016-2017
Impact of a pharmacy driven antibiotic timeout protocol on broad spectrum antimicrobial use
2017-2018
Implementation of antimicrobial stewardship with rapid diagnosis of bloodstream infections at a Veterans Affairs medical center
2019-2020
Comparison of glycopeptide or lipopeptide versus beta-lactam for the treatment of Enterococcus faecalis bacteremia: a national retrospective cohort study of Veterans Affairs patients
2021
Oral cephalosporins versus fluoroquinolone or sulfamethoxazole-trimethoprim for secondary prophylaxis of spontaneous bacterial peritonitis: a nationwide cohort
2022
Long-acting lipoglycopeptides for treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections in the Emergency Department of a Veterans Affairs medical center: A pre- and post-intervention evaluation of use and patient outcomes
2023
Implementation of a Beta-Lactam Allergy Assessment Intervention at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center: Evaluation of Outcomes
2024
Impact of a Pharmacist Led Antimicrobial Stewardship Intervention During Transitions of Care at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center
2025
Improving Community-Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) Quality of Care
2026
Implementation of a standardized facility guidance process to improve nonoccupational postexposure prophylaxis quality of care: evaluation of outcomes.