PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency Program

Purpose:

PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas.

Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available (BCIDP).

Program overview:

The ASHP Accredited PGY2 Infectious Diseases residency program at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center offers training opportunities for the individual desiring to develop clinical competency in the specialized area of infectious diseases pharmacotherapy. This 12-month training program offers a variety of inpatient and outpatient learning experiences designed to build the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for the delivery of pharmaceutical care to patients with infectious diseases.

The Infectious Diseases division at the KCVA is currently staffed by three full time and one part time physician specialists in infectious diseases and is actively expanding. The KCVA ID providers care for approximately 200 Veteran patients living with HIV and rotate coverage for both the inpatient and outpatient ID consult services at the medical center.

The PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Resident will collaborate with these physicians in patient care and in championing the antimicrobial stewardship program. The division is supported by Infectious Diseases Fellows and medical residents from the University of Kansas School of Medicine as well as by a patient aligned care team (PACT) which includes RN case manager and LPN support.

Unique program features include ambulatory care rotations in HIV/AIDS and HIV PrEP care as well as the opportunity for involvement in antimicrobial stewardship activities in the ambulatory care and long-term care settings, in addition to inpatient stewardship.

Position details:

Duration: 12 months

Position(s): 1

Starting Date: June 28, 2027

Estimated Stipend: $53,995

Application Deadline: VA National Early Commitment: 11/02/2026

PhORCAS (if not filled through early commitment): 01/10/2027

Interview Required: Yes

Benefits:

Benefits include health insurance, annual leave (vacation), time off for illness/appointments/family care and 11 paid federal holidays.

Residency structure:

Including the minimum 2 week orientation period, the residency is divided into 6 required rotations (varied lengths of 1-8 weeks), 3 longitudinal required rotations (year long), and 2 elective rotations (4-5 weeks length).

The rotations are arranged to combine required experiences along with electives in the resident’s area of interest to allow for growth of skills throughout the year. The resident is simultaneously expected to prioritize and work on ongoing requirements in longitudinal rotations and works closely with the program director to ensure short- and long-term goals are fulfilled.