PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency Program

Purpose:

PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice.

PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings.

Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification (BCIDP).

Program overview:

The ASHP Accredited PGY2 Infectious Diseases residency program at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center offers training opportunities for the individual desiring to develop clinical competency in the specialized area of infectious diseases pharmacotherapy. This 12-month training program offers a variety of inpatient and outpatient learning experiences designed to build the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for the delivery of pharmaceutical care to patients with infectious diseases.

The Infectious Diseases division at the KCVA is staffed by two physician specialists in infectious diseases. The KCVA ID providers care for approximately 200 Veteran patients living with HIV as well as inpatient and outpatient ID consult services for the medical center.

The PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Resident will collaborate with these physicians in patient care and in championing the antimicrobial stewardship program. The division is supported by Infectious Diseases Fellows and medical residents from the University of Kansas School of Medicine as well as by a patient aligned care team (PACT) which includes RN case manager and LPN support.

Unique program features include ambulatory care rotations in HIV/AIDS and HIV PrEP care as well as the opportunity for involvement in antimicrobial stewardship activities in the ambulatory care and long-term care settings, in addition to inpatient stewardship.

Position details:

Duration: 12 months

Position(s): 1

Starting Date: July 3, 2022

Estimated Stipend: $45,681 plus compensation for staffing

Application Deadline: January 5, 2022

Interview Required: Yes

Benefits:

Benefits include health and life insurance, annual leave (vacation), days off for illness/medical appointments/family care and 11 paid federal holidays.

Residency structure:

After a minimum 2-week orientation period, the residency is divided into 9 required rotations and 2 elective rotations, each approximately 1 month in length. Additional concentrated experiences occur in the microbiology lab and with infection control.

The rotations are arranged to combine required experiences along with electives in the resident’s area of interest to allow for growth of skills throughout the year. The resident is simultaneously expected to prioritize and work on ongoing requirements in longitudinal rotations and works closely with the program director to ensure short- and long-term goals are fulfilled.