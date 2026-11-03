PGY2 Population Health Management and Data Analytics Residency
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings.
Purpose
Healthcare evidence integration and data analytics are progressively evolving fields within the healthcare industry. With the increasing prevalence of electronic health records, the integration of health systems, and an emphasis on business intelligence and health outcomes monitoring, the demand for clinically competent healthcare pharmacy benefits managers and data analysts is growing. To address this demand, the VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) PGY2 Population Health Management and Data Analytics Residency Program offers an innovative approach to training and education. This PGY2 program is designed to cultivate accountability, proficient practice patterns, and expert knowledge, alongside essential skills, attitudes, and abilities, necessary for advanced pharmacy practice.
The purpose of the VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) PGY2 Population Health Management and Data Analytics Residency Program is to develop clinically proficient pharmacy program managers. These managers will enhance the quality and outcomes of patient care services by integrating evidence-based population health management, formulary management, outcomes analysis, and process improvement. Residents will acquire advanced skills in population health management, informatics, and data analytics required to ensure the success of pharmacy services within integrated health systems. While the program places special emphasis on preparing residents for careers within the VA, it also promotes each resident's intellectual and personal development, fostering lifelong learning and commitment to advancing the pharmacy profession.
Program Overview
The 52-week ASHP Accredited Population Health and Data Analytics residency program is in its 10th year and is dedicated to developing clinically proficient pharmacy managers who will improve the quality and outcomes of patient care services through the integration of evidence-based population health management, outcomes analysis, pharmacoeconomics and continuous quality improvement in an integrated health system. It is affiliated with the Kansas City VA Medical Center and focuses on improving population health within the VA Heartland Network (VISN 15), the unit that directs activities for VA in the region.
The VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) is one of 18 VISNs in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). It is composed of seven integrated healthcare systems that include 9 medical centers (all provide ambulatory care services), 63 community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs), 8 Vet Centers, and numerous specialized services. The VA Heartland Network spans a geographic area of 162,453 square miles across Kansas and Missouri, as well as parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Arkansas. VISN 15 provides health care services to 262,301 Veterans annually and has an annual operating budget of $3.34 billion with 15,726 employees (Fiscal Year 2023 values).
Residents work within VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) Pharmacy Benefits Management Team under the direction of the VISN 15 Pharmacy Executive.
Position Details:
Duration: 52 weeks
Position(s): 2
Starting Date: June 30, 2026
Stipend 2026-27: $53,460
Application Deadline: January 12, 2026
Interview Required: Yes
Benefits:
Benefits include health, annual leave (vacation), days off for illness/ appointments/family care and 11 paid federal holidays.
Residency Structure
After a minimum 4-week orientation period, the residency is divided into five parallel required longitudinal rotations. The rotations are each arranged into three blocks that build conceptually and in complexity throughout the length of the rotation, with the goal of independently assessing, creating and implementing solutions for population health management needs within the region during the third block.
The resident works closely with the residency director and the primary preceptors to achieve goals and objectives that will assist the resident in expanding skills for current and future practice. Regular meetings with the residency director ensure that short and long-term goals are fulfilled.
Core Rotations
- Orientation: 4 weeks
- Population Health Management: 43 weeks (longitudinal)
- Clinical Data Management and Analytics: 46 weeks (longitudinal)
- Pharmacy Benefit Design and Formulary Management: 39 weeks (longitudinal)
- Pharmacy Leadership and Policy: 42 weeks (longitudinal)
- Quality Improvement or Research Project: 42 weeks (longitudinal)
Residency Program Director
Monica Schaefer PharmD
Pharmacoeconomics Program Manager PGY2 Population Health Management and Data Analytics Residency Program Director
VA Kansas City health care
Email: monica.schaefer@va.gov
Current Residents
Residency Preceptors
Chris Sedgwick PharmD, BCPS
VISN 15 Pharmacy Analytics Program Manager
VA Kansas City health care
Email: Christopher.Sedgwick@va.gov
Andrea Chen PharmD, BCPS
VISN 15 Deputy Pharmacy Executive for Clinical, Academic Detailing Program Manager
VA Kansas City health care
Email: Andrea.Chen@va.gov
Colleen Lewellyan PharmD, MBA, BCPS
VISN 9 Deputy Pharmacy Executive
VA Kansas City health care
Email: Colleen.Lewellyan@va.gov
Ashleigh Wallace-Lacey PharmD
VHA Clinical Pharmacy COPD Care Informatics Program Manager
VA Kansas City health care
Email: Ashleigh.Wallace@va.gov
Shauna Leonard PharmD
Pharmacy Executive
VA Kansas City health care
Email: Shauna.Leonard@va.gov
How to apply
All application and supplemental materials should be submitted via the PhorCAS system: http://www.ashp.org/phorcas
To apply, the following must be submitted through PhORCAS by January 12, 2026 to be considered for an interview:
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Three (3) professional letters of references
- OF 306 – Declaration for Federal Employment
- Application for Health Professions Trainees VA Form 10-2850d
- Official College of Pharmacy Transcript(s)
Application forms OF306 and 10-2850d can be found at: http://www.va.gov/oaa/app-forms.asp
Candidates will be ranked according to the National Match Program. This residency site agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant. Information about registering for the Match can be found at: http://www.natmatch.com/ashprmp