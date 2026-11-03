Purpose

Healthcare evidence integration and data analytics are progressively evolving fields within the healthcare industry. With the increasing prevalence of electronic health records, the integration of health systems, and an emphasis on business intelligence and health outcomes monitoring, the demand for clinically competent healthcare pharmacy benefits managers and data analysts is growing. To address this demand, the VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) PGY2 Population Health Management and Data Analytics Residency Program offers an innovative approach to training and education. This PGY2 program is designed to cultivate accountability, proficient practice patterns, and expert knowledge, alongside essential skills, attitudes, and abilities, necessary for advanced pharmacy practice.

The purpose of the VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) PGY2 Population Health Management and Data Analytics Residency Program is to develop clinically proficient pharmacy program managers. These managers will enhance the quality and outcomes of patient care services by integrating evidence-based population health management, formulary management, outcomes analysis, and process improvement. Residents will acquire advanced skills in population health management, informatics, and data analytics required to ensure the success of pharmacy services within integrated health systems. While the program places special emphasis on preparing residents for careers within the VA, it also promotes each resident's intellectual and personal development, fostering lifelong learning and commitment to advancing the pharmacy profession.

Program Overview

The 52-week ASHP Accredited Population Health and Data Analytics residency program is in its 10th year and is dedicated to developing clinically proficient pharmacy managers who will improve the quality and outcomes of patient care services through the integration of evidence-based population health management, outcomes analysis, pharmacoeconomics and continuous quality improvement in an integrated health system. It is affiliated with the Kansas City VA Medical Center and focuses on improving population health within the VA Heartland Network (VISN 15), the unit that directs activities for VA in the region.

The VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) is one of 18 VISNs in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). It is composed of seven integrated healthcare systems that include 9 medical centers (all provide ambulatory care services), 63 community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs), 8 Vet Centers, and numerous specialized services. The VA Heartland Network spans a geographic area of 162,453 square miles across Kansas and Missouri, as well as parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Arkansas. VISN 15 provides health care services to 262,301 Veterans annually and has an annual operating budget of $3.34 billion with 15,726 employees (Fiscal Year 2023 values).

Residents work within VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) Pharmacy Benefits Management Team under the direction of the VISN 15 Pharmacy Executive.