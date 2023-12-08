Purpose

Healthcare evidence integration and data analytics are evolving areas within the healthcare industry. As the prevalence of electronic health records, integration of health systems, and emphasis on business intelligence increases as well as the need to monitor health outcomes, the demand for clinically competent population health management leaders is becoming greater. The VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) PGY2 Population Health Management and Data Analytics Residency Program will help to meet this demand through its innovative approach to training and education. This PGY2 program is designed to develop accountability, practice patterns, habits, and expert knowledge, skills attitudes, and abilities to meet the needs of this advanced area of pharmacy practice.

The purpose of the VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) PGY2 Population Health Management and Data Analytics Residency Program is to develop clinically proficient pharmacy benefits managers who will improve the quality and outcomes of patient care services through the integration of evidence-based population health management, formulary management, outcomes analysis, and continuous quality improvement. The resident will gain advanced skills in population health management, informatics, and data analytics to ensure successful pharmacy services in integrated health systems. While special emphasis is placed on developing residents for VA careers, the residency will encourage each resident’s intellectual and personal development and foster the development of lifelong learners committed to advancing the profession of pharmacy.

Program Overview

The 52-week ASHP Accredited Population Health and Data Analytics residency program is in its 10th year and is dedicated to developing clinically proficient pharmacy managers who will improve the quality and outcomes of patient care services through the integration of evidence-based population health management, outcomes analysis, pharmacoeconomics and continuous quality improvement in an integrated health system. It is affiliated with the Kansas City VA Medical Center and focuses on improving population health within the VA Heartland Network (VISN 15), the unit that directs activities for VA in the region.

The VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) is one of 18 VISNs in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). It is composed of seven integrated healthcare systems that include 9 medical centers (all provide ambulatory care services), 63 community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs), 8 Vet Centers, and numerous specialized services. The VA Heartland Network spans a geographic area of 162,453 square miles across Kansas and Missouri, as well as parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Arkansas. VISN 15 provides health care services to over 250,000 Veterans annually and has an annual operating budget of $2.42 billion with 14,639 employees. The resident works within VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) Pharmacy Benefits Management Team under the direction of the VISN 15 Pharmacy Executive.