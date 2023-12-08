PGY2 Population Health Management and Data Analytics Residency
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings.
Purpose
Healthcare evidence integration and data analytics are evolving areas within the healthcare industry. As the prevalence of electronic health records, integration of health systems, and emphasis on business intelligence increases as well as the need to monitor health outcomes, the demand for clinically competent population health management leaders is becoming greater. The VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) PGY2 Population Health Management and Data Analytics Residency Program will help to meet this demand through its innovative approach to training and education. This PGY2 program is designed to develop accountability, practice patterns, habits, and expert knowledge, skills attitudes, and abilities to meet the needs of this advanced area of pharmacy practice.
The purpose of the VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) PGY2 Population Health Management and Data Analytics Residency Program is to develop clinically proficient pharmacy benefits managers who will improve the quality and outcomes of patient care services through the integration of evidence-based population health management, formulary management, outcomes analysis, and continuous quality improvement. The resident will gain advanced skills in population health management, informatics, and data analytics to ensure successful pharmacy services in integrated health systems. While special emphasis is placed on developing residents for VA careers, the residency will encourage each resident’s intellectual and personal development and foster the development of lifelong learners committed to advancing the profession of pharmacy.
Program Overview
The 52-week ASHP Accredited Population Health and Data Analytics residency program is in its 10th year and is dedicated to developing clinically proficient pharmacy managers who will improve the quality and outcomes of patient care services through the integration of evidence-based population health management, outcomes analysis, pharmacoeconomics and continuous quality improvement in an integrated health system. It is affiliated with the Kansas City VA Medical Center and focuses on improving population health within the VA Heartland Network (VISN 15), the unit that directs activities for VA in the region.
The VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) is one of 18 VISNs in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). It is composed of seven integrated healthcare systems that include 9 medical centers (all provide ambulatory care services), 63 community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs), 8 Vet Centers, and numerous specialized services. The VA Heartland Network spans a geographic area of 162,453 square miles across Kansas and Missouri, as well as parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Arkansas. VISN 15 provides health care services to over 250,000 Veterans annually and has an annual operating budget of $2.42 billion with 14,639 employees. The resident works within VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) Pharmacy Benefits Management Team under the direction of the VISN 15 Pharmacy Executive.
Position Details:
Duration: 12 months
Position(s): 1
Starting Date: July 1, 2024
Estimated Stipend: $52,058
Application Deadline: January 8, 2024
Interview Required: Yes
Benefits:
Benefits include health, annual leave (vacation), days off for illness/ appointments/family care and 11 paid federal holidays.
Residency Structure
After a minimum 4-week orientation period, the residency is divided into five parallel required longitudinal rotations. The rotations are each arranged into three blocks that build conceptually and in complexity throughout the length of the rotation, with the goal of independently assessing, creating and implementing solutions for population health management needs within the region during the third block. To successfully complete the program, the resident will be expected to achieve proficiency in the required critical objectives and ‘Satisfactory Progress’ rating on non-critical required objectives.
The resident works closely with the residency director and the primary preceptors to achieve goals and objectives that will assist the resident in expanding skills for current and future practice. Regular meetings with the residency director ensure that short and long-term goals are fulfilled.
The core rotations include:
- Data Management and Analytics
- Pharmacy Benefit Design and Formulary Management
- Population Health Management
- Pharmacy Leadership and Policy
- Continuous Quality Improvement / Research
Residency Program Director
Monica Schaefer PharmD
Pharmacoeconomics Program Manager PGY2 Population Health Management and Data Analytics Residency Program Director
VA Kansas City health care
Email: monica.schaefer@va.gov
Current Residents
Bailey Deglow PharmD
PGY1 Robley Rex VA Medical Center
VA Kansas City health care
Email: Bailey.Deglow@va.gov
David Fama PharmD
PGY1 VA Hudson Valley Health Care System
VA Kansas City health care
Email: David.Fama@va.gov
Residency Preceptors
Ashleigh Wallace-Lacey PharmD
VHA Clinical Pharmacy COPD Care Informatics Program Manager
VA Kansas City health care
Email: Ashleigh.Wallace@va.gov
Chris Sedgwick PharmD, BCPS
VISN 15 Pharmacy Analytics Program Manager
VA Kansas City health care
Email: Christopher.Sedgwick@va.gov
Andrea Chen PharmD, BCPS
VISN 15 Deputy Pharmacy Executive for Clinical, Academic Detailing Program Manager
VA Kansas City health care
Email: Andrea.Chen@va.gov
Colleen Lewellyan PharmD, MBA, BCPS
VISN 9 Deputy Pharmacy Executive
VA Kansas City health care
Email: Colleen.Lewellyan@va.gov
Virgil Angleton PharmD
VISN 15 PMOP Program Manager
VA Kansas City health care
Email: Virgil.Angleton@va.gov
How to apply
All application and supplemental materials should be submitted via the PhorCAS system: http://www.ashp.org/phorcas
To apply, the following must be submitted through PhORCAS by January 8, 2024 to be considered for an interview:
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Three (3) professional letters of references
- OF 306 – Declaration for Federal Employment
- Application for Health Professions Trainees VA Form 10-2850d
- Official College of Pharmacy Transcript(s)
Application forms OF306 and 10-2850d can be found at: http://www.va.gov/oaa/app-forms.asp
Candidates will be ranked according to the National Match Program. This residency site agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant. Information about registering for the Match can be found at: http://www.natmatch.com/ashprmp