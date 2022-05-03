Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program

We are dedicated to improving health, improving lives, and exceeding expectations of the communities we serve. The Kansas City VA (KCVA) health care system mission is to “Honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and wellbeing.” The Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Resident (PB-RNR) program focus is to support the KCVA vision of being the health care system Veterans trust and choose. The Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Resident vision folds into the overall KCVA mission through facilitation of new graduate nurses’ transition from novice nurse to professional nurse, building on and extending beyond hospital orientation and unit-specific orientation. It is well documented in the literature that the first year of a nursing career is challenging and can be overwhelming. KCVA is committed to support the new graduate nurse, not only in the development of their technical skills throughout orientation, but also in their professional growth and development as a KCVA nurse. Through the PB-RNR, residents receive multiple modes of support in their first year of practice.

The PB-RNR program is to assist the novice nurse as they transition into competent clinical practice in the Veterans Health Administration through a one-year program, that supports learning experiences in a collaborative and interdisciplinary environment. New graduate transition to nursing practice is a vulnerable time for new graduate nurses

The PB-RNR program is to allow for transition of new graduates to occur in a fully supportive environment that engages the use of informatics, leaders, simulation, and preceptors upon entry throughout rotations, and upon completion. The philosophy of the KCVA PB-RNR is to funnel all goals and objectives through a paradigm of caring and respect. Caring and respect for each resident, for every colleague and co-worker, and for every Veteran and their family members. The transitional first year of nursing practice is an evolutionary pathway that should prepare the resident for lifelong learning and develop a passion for respecting and caring for America’s Veterans.