Join us at the VHA PBRNR program and be part of a community that is dedicated to excellence in nursing care, professional growth, and unwavering commitment to our Veterans. Together, we can make a profound impact on the lives of those who have served our country.

VA Mission Statement: To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.

KCVA Mission Statement: VA Kansas City Healthcare System’s mission is to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional healthcare that improves their health and wellbeing.

KCVA PB RNR Mission Statement: The mission of the KCVA Post Baccalaureate-Registered Nurse Residency program is to support novice nurses’ transition to high quality, safe, and Veteran-centric care.