Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program
Our esteemed program is meticulously designed to foster the transition of newly graduated registered nurses into competent and confident professional practitioners. Rooted in our ICARE values — Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence — the PBRNR program is more than just a residency; it is a pathway to achieving excellence in nursing care for our nation's heroes.
Why Choose the PBRNR Program?
- Commitment to Veteran Care: Our program is structured to develop a dedicated workforce committed to the health and well-being of Veterans within the VHA system.
- Professional Development: We prioritize the growth and development of our residents, ensuring they achieve clinical competence and confidence through comprehensive training and mentorship.
- Lifelong Learning: We advocate for continuous professional development, encouraging our graduates to take on leadership roles and pursue lifelong learning opportunities.
- Evidence-Based Practice: Our residents are immersed in evidence-based practices, ensuring they provide the highest quality of care.
- Leadership Opportunities: We equip our graduates with the necessary skills and knowledge to lead interdisciplinary teams and excel in clinical nurse leadership roles.
Program Highlights
- High Graduation Rates: We ensure our residents are well-prepared and supported throughout the program.
- Strong Retention Rates: With a goal of less than the national turnover average, we focus on retaining our talented nurses within the VHA system.
- Comprehensive Competency Assessments: Our rigorous self-evaluation and preceptor evaluations ensure our residents achieve advanced levels of clinical competence and confidence.
- Leadership and Preceptorship Training: Our program includes extensive training in leadership roles, preparing our graduates to take on positions as charge nurses and preceptors.
Join us at the VHA PBRNR program and be part of a community that is dedicated to excellence in nursing care, professional growth, and unwavering commitment to our Veterans. Together, we can make a profound impact on the lives of those who have served our country.
VA Mission Statement: To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.
KCVA Mission Statement: VA Kansas City Healthcare System’s mission is to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional healthcare that improves their health and wellbeing.
KCVA PB RNR Mission Statement: The mission of the KCVA Post Baccalaureate-Registered Nurse Residency program is to support novice nurses’ transition to high quality, safe, and Veteran-centric care.
Program Goals and Outcomes
Upon completion of the program, the nurse resident will:
- Promote commitment to the care of Veterans within the VHA system.
- Develop professional nurses with clinical competence and confidence.
- Promote a commitment to professional nursing practice through life-long learning and continued professional development.
- Provide residents with opportunities to learn evidence- based practices to ensure quality nursing care.
- Provide clinical nurse leadership opportunities at the point of patient care and on interdisciplinary teams.
Expected Outcomes of the program include but are not limited to:
- 75% of residents that have the ability to complete the program will graduate from the program.
- 75% of graduates will be hired by the VHA
- The 1-year turnover rate will be below the national average for nurses with 1-2 years’ experience. National average for nurse turnover is 15.8% - ours was 1.9%.
- Of graduates hired by the VHA and retained for one year, the two-year turnover rate will be less than the national average. National average is 15.8%. Our turnover rate for 2 years is 2.8% of residents.
- Achievement of > “5” on 12-month OAA Competency Assessment Self Evaluation and Preceptor Evaluation. (Likert scale ranging from 1: Critical Deficiency, 2: Basic, 3: Novice, 4: Intermediate, 5: Advanced Beginner to 6 Competent).
- Achievement of > “3” on 12-month OAA Confidence in Practice Assessment Self Evaluation. (Likert scale ranging from 1: strongly disagree to 4: strongly agree). Aggregate average
- Manager post hire satisfaction survey—Our target is > a 4 on a 1-5 Likert Scale (Likert scale ranging from 1: strongly disagree to 5: strongly agree).
- 90% of graduates currently employed by the VHA system will function as a charge nurse or preceptor within 2 years of hire.
- 100% of program graduates will develop and disseminate an evidence-based practice project.
Purpose
The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is the nation’s largest integrated health care system and is responsible for caring for our nation’s Veterans. As the population ages and faces new challenges, VHA is committed to making quality nursing care a priority. With the PB-RNR, VHA continues to expand its workforce and meet the needs of those entering the practice of nursing through the promotion of academic progression.
Program Overview
KCVA is in partnership with the University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Nursing for the Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program. The 12-Month program provides clinical and academic experiences for new graduates bridging from a baccalaureate education into a professional nurse. KCVA and UMKC partnership promotes professional role transition integration and socializations of safe care delivery, advancement in critical thinking, academic and professional excellence, and a learning environment for developing evidence-based clinical care.
Each week throughout the program participants will be in a minimum of 8 hours of didactic/experiential coursework in a wide variety of topics including: Quality and Safety, Patient & Family Centered Care, Management of Patient Care Delivery, Management of the Changing Patient Condition, Communication and Conflict Management, Informatics and Technology, Performance Improvement and EBP, Ethical Decision Making, Stress Management, Hospital System Focus, Flow Innovations, and High Reliability Organizations. Additionally, low, and high-fidelity simulation modules are utilized to enhance training with QSEN, physical assessment, and critical thinking skills.
Upon successful completion of the residency program RNs are given a certificate, hiring preference for open positions at any VA and the chance to interview for vacancies at the KCVA, and an automatic step increase after hire.
Position Details
Duration: 12 months
Position(s): 10
Estimated Stipend: will be discussed during interviews.
Application Deadline: Open Enrollment
Interview Required: Yes
Benefits
- Health insurance
- Annual leave (vacation)
- Sick leave (days off for illness/medical appointments/family care)
- 11 paid federal holidays
- Automatic pay increase upon hire after successful completion of the program
- Hiring preference for open positions at any VA upon completion of the residency
Applicant qualifications
- Be a US citizen and a graduate of a BSN or MSN (entry level) program accredited by the CCNE or ACEN.
- Be a licensed RN prior to the anticipated program start date.
- Be a licensed RN for less than one-year post graduation from your nursing program and have no RN position work experience.
- Minimum GPA of 3.0 in your BSN school.
Application requirements
- Resume (include clinical experience from nursing program, education, previous work experience, etc.)
- Official undergraduate school transcripts in a sealed envelope
- Two letters of recommendation
- One must be from a faculty member or program director
- In a sealed envelope or email directly from the writer
Cover Letter (1-2 pages), including:
a. Why you want this opportunity?
b. Why you desire to work with the Veteran population?
c. Your top 2 clinical tracks of interest.
d. Please describe why you are interested in post-graduate training, your future goals in Nursing, and any additional information that you think should be considered by the selection committee.
Professional letters of reference (minimum of three letters of recommendation)
a. At least two references from faculty members (on school letterhead), speaking to your academic and clinical performance.
b. Additionally, may include reference from a supervisor/leader who can speak to your work performance. Please ask the individuals writing on your behalf to e-mail to Sharon.Shade@va.gov.
Copy of Unofficial Transcript
If pending confirmation of degree, an unofficial transcript can be submitted initially.
Please note if you are selected we will require an official transcript.
If you are a Veteran: Submit your DD214
How to Apply:
Completed application and any questions should be directed to:
Sharon Shade RN, MA
PBRNR Program Director/Nurse Manager
816-572-7653
sharon.shade@va.gov
Sharon White-Lewis PhD RN
Faculty Advisor to PB RNR Program
UMKC School of Nursing and Health Studies
The Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency at the Kansas City VA Medical Center is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (www.ccneaccreditation.org).