Psychology Training Program

Stipends and Benefits

Stipend: Interns receive a competitive stipend paid in 26 biweekly installments. VA internship pay is locality adjusted to reflect different relative costs in different geographical areas. Currently, stipends range from $26,297 to $32,079 annually.

Benefits: Internship appointments are for 2080 hours, which is full time for a one year period. Start dates for the internships range from June 17 to September 1, with the specific start date determined by the individual program. VA interns are eligible for health insurance (for self, spouse, and legal dependents). While most interns will not be eligible for life insurance, vision, or dental benefits, eligibility is based on prior federal service.

Holidays and Leave: Interns are eligible for federal holidays throughout the calendar year, although they do not qualify for holiday or premium pay. In addition, most interns will be in Leave Catagory 1, meaning they will accrue 4 hours of sick leave and 4 hours of annual leave for each full two-week pay period, for a total of between 96 and 104 hours of each during the year. If an intern has prior federal service, their leave category will be determined based on their service computation date.

Authorized Absence: According to VA Handbook 5011, Part III, Chapter 2, Section 12, employees, including trainees, may be given authorized absence without charge to leave when the activity is considered to be of substantial benefit to VA in accomplishing its general mission or one of its specific functions, such as education and training. Application of this policy varies from site to site, so questions for a specific program must be directed to the Training Director.

Liability Protection for Trainees: When providing professional services at a VA healthcare facility, VA sponsored trainees acting within the scope of their educational programs are protected from personal liability under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act 28, U.S.C.2679 (b)-(d).

POSTDOCTORAL FELLOWSHIP

Stipend: Postdoctoral fellows receive a competitive stipend paid in 26 biweekly installments. VA fellowship stipends are locality adjusted to reflect different relative costs in different geographical areas. Currently, stipends range from $46,334 to $59,575 annually.

Benefits: Most fellowship appointments are for 2080 hours, which is full time for a one year period. Start dates for the fellowships range from July 1 to September 1, with the specific start date determined by the individual program. VA fellows are eligible for health insurance (for self, spouse, and legal dependents). Some fellows will be eligible for life insurance, vision, or dental benefits; eligibility is based on prior federal service and the individual’s service computation date.

Holidays and Leave: Fellows may be eligible for federal holidays throughout the calendar year. In addition, most fellows will be in Leave Category I, meaning they will accrue 4 hours of sick leave and 4 hours of annual leave for each full two-week pay period, for a total of between 96 and 104 hours of each during the year. If a fellow has prior federal service, their leave category will be determined based on their service computation date.

Authorized Absence: According to VA Handbook 5011, Part III, Chapter 2, Section 12, employees, including trainees, may be given authorized absence without charge to leave when the activity is considered to be of substantial benefit to VA in accomplishing its general mission or one of its specific functions, such as education and training. Application of this policy varies from site to site, so questions for a specific program must be directed to the Training Director.

Liability Protection for Trainees: When providing professional services at a VA healthcare facility, VA sponsored trainees acting within the scope of their educational programs are protected from personal liability under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act 28, U.S.C.2679 (b)-(d).

PRACTICUM TRAINING

Practicum experiences are without compensation.

Liability Protection for Trainees: When providing professional services at a VA healthcare facility, VA sponsored trainees acting within the scope of their educational programs are protected from personal liability under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act 28, U.S.C.2679 (b)-(d).

Accreditation

Commission on Accreditation (CoA)

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

Education Directorate

American Psychological Association

750 First Street, NE

Washington, DC 20002-4242

202-336-5979

Kristen Davis-Durairaj, Psy.D.

Postdoctoral Training Director

kristen.davis-durairaj@va.gov



Amber Hinton-Dampf,Ph.D

Internship Training Director

amber.hinton-dampf@va.gov



4801 Linwood Blvd.

Kansas City, MO 64128

816-861-4700, ext. 52641

APPIC Match Number

Internship - 234011

Applications Due

Internship- November 15

Fellowship- January 2