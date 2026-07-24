Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at the VA Kansas City Healthcare System

When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

VISN 4 is hiring

Now is an exciting time to join one of our expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a physician, nurse, or other health care professional interested in working for the Kansas City VA Medical Center or elsewhere in VA Kansas City health care, contact our Human Resources office at 816-861-4700, ext. 56877.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.

Nursing Careers at KCVA

Being a nurse at KCVA you have more than a job — you have a mission to serve Veterans who’ve borne the battle with honor.

In carrying out this mission, you’ll discover a rewarding nursing career with competitive pay, opportunities for growth and mobility, a variety of high-quality health care and life insurance options as well as flexible spending accounts and other benefits.