Volunteer or Donate

Kansas City VA Medical Center depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes.

Volunteering

Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the Medical Center and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments. Due to the ever changing situation with COVID-19, the only volunteer assignments we have at the moment include; Information desk, patient escort, comfort items, and coffee cart.

To volunteer, call or visit the KCVAMC Voluntary Service Office. We will be happy to receive your application and discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America's veterans.Our list of needed donations is below, or view our Amazon wish list.