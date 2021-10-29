Fisher House Kansas City

The Fisher House program, established in 1990 by Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher, provides free temporary accommodations at no cost, for family members of hospitalized Veterans and active duty military personnel. Fisher House Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life for our men and women in uniform, Veterans, and their families and caregivers. For more information on the Fisher House Foundation, please visit FisherHouse.org.

What are the criteria to stay at the KC Fisher House?

Permanent address of guest must be more than 50 miles from the KCVA campus.

VA providing service or authorized by Care in the Community.

Guest must be capable of self-care and be independent in activities of daily living.

Guest must be actively involved in Veteran’s daily treatment plan and provide ongoing support during episode of care.

1 room per family/Veteran with max of 4 occupants

All requests will require a length of stay recommendation from the treatment team.

*temporary restrictions due to COVID-19 may affect listed criteria

Get involved!

For any questions regarding donations or how to get involved please contact:

Michael Unden

Fisher House Manager

816-701-3232 or 816-701-3218

The Kansas City Fisher House Program can be reached via email at: KCFisherHouse@va.gov