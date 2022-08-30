Kansas City Vet Center

Please call 816-922-5300 to speak with a team member who can help schedule an appointment, answer any questions you may have, or provide an appropriate referral.

Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.

First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 816-922-5300 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Here’s what you can expect on your first visit: You’ll receive and be required to complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.

You’ll be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.

You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that’s appropriate to your needs.

Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.

We have a parking garage attached to the facility. For your convenience, park on Level 1. The entrance to the building is posted on the right as you make your second turn in the garage on Level 1. There’s accessible parking and access to the building on the ground level (G). For those using the ground level (G), enter the double doors in the parking garage and take the elevator to floor 1. Then follow the arrow to the Vet Center entrance.

You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service Request your military service records online If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.