Locations

Main location

Kansas City Vet Center Address 4800 Main Street Suite 107 Kansas City, MO 64112-2501 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 816-922-5300 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Kansas City Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Kansas City Vet Center - Excelsior Springs, MO Located at Elks Lodge Post 1001 421 S. Titus Avenue Excelsior Springs, MO 64024 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 816-922-5300 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Kansas City Vet Center - Paola, KS Located at American Legion Post 156 5 Delaware Street Paola, KS 66701 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 816-922-5300 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Kansas City Vet Center - Trenton, MO Located at VFW Post 919 919 Washington Street Trenton, MO 64683 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 816-922-5300 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Kansas City Vet Center - Warrensburg, MO Located at University of Central Missouri Elliot Student Union 116 W South Street Elliot Student Union Building 117 Warrensburg, MO 64093 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 816-922-5300 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Kansas City Mobile Vet Center Phone 816-922-5300

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.