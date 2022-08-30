 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Kansas City Vet Center

Address

4800 Main Street
Suite 107
Kansas City, MO 64112-2501

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Front of Populous Building

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Kansas City Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Kansas City Vet Center - Excelsior Springs, MO

Located at

Elks Lodge Post 1001
421 S. Titus Avenue
Excelsior Springs, MO 64024

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Entrance to the Parking Lot of Elks Lodge entrance in rear of building

Kansas City Vet Center - Paola, KS

Located at

American Legion Post 156
5 Delaware Street
Paola, KS 66701

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

American Legion Post 156 Entrance

Kansas City Vet Center - Trenton, MO

Located at

VFW Post 919
919 Washington Street
Trenton, MO 64683

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

VFW Post 919 front entrance

Kansas City Vet Center - Warrensburg, MO

Located at

University of Central Missouri Elliot Student Union
116 W South Street
Elliot Student Union Building 117
Warrensburg, MO 64093

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Military and Veterans Success Center

Kansas City Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Kansas City Mobile Vet Center

