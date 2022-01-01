Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Killeen Heights Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Killeen Heights Vet Center - Copperas Cove Located at Operation Stand Down Central Texas (OSDCT) 201 Carpenter Street Copperas Cove, TX 76522 Directions on Google Maps Phone 254-953-7100

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.